Missionary visits Easton on way to post in Peru

When the Rev. George Lucas returns to the United States from overseas every two years or so, he makes a stop in Easton one of his top priorities.

Father George, as he is known, makes it his business to visit his cousin Anne Fiyalka and her friends at Fiyalka’s Easton home.

He continued the tradition on Sunday, July 23, and was welcomed by Fiyalka and her friends, most of whom are regulars at the Easton Senior Center.

A missionary with the Congregation of Holy Cross, Father George has spent the majority of his 48-year career in Uganda, Kenya, Peru, and most recently in Tanzania.

His next destination is a return to Lima, Peru, where, as in the past, he will minister to the urban poor. He has been brushing up on his Spanish in preparation for his work there. During his recent post in Africa, he spoke Swahili and Rutooro.

Fiyalka has pictures from every one of Father George’s past visits.

On Sunday, she read scripture, played the organ and served up a sumptuous luncheon in Father George’s honor. Her energy, enthusiasm and zest for active living belie her advanced age, 96, which her friends marvel at. Although seniors themselves, they say she is a role model for all.

Everyone present prayed for friends who have died since Father George’s last trip and for people they know who are struggling with illness and other troubles.

Father George added reverence and insight to the warm summer gathering. His wry humor shone through as he delivered a timely homily about gardening.

“There is another part of the process that goes with gardening, and that is the weeding,” he said. “Do any of you weed?”

Several people answered in the affirmative.

“Do you like weeding?”

The answer was a resounding no.

“Why don’t you like weeding?”

“It’s tiresome; you pull something up and it seems to come back up the next day,” someone said.

“You can hurt your back and your knees, and you can be bothered by bugs flying around and maybe getting in your ear,” Father George added. “You have enough trouble weeding, and then these other things bother you.

“It is difficult to weed, and as Jesus says in the Gospels, when you’re weeding, you may also do some damage. He advises those who come to weed to also wait and be patient.”

Father George acknowledged that If you wait and be patient you could also lose your garden because the weeds may take over.

“But weeding is there, and Jesus seems to say, ‘Don’t get too excited because I have it under control.’ What does he mean by that? I guess he wants to tell us that weeding in some ways is part of daily life. In daily life we do things that we like to do and we do things that are not so pleasant.

But sometimes we have good intentions and what we try to do causes more problems than we put into it. You probably know that if someone tries to weed and they don’t know what’s there they may do more damage than was there before. They may leave the weeds and pull out the real thing.

So his advice to us to wait and don’t jump in and order things as we think is best. Jesus reminds us that we in our life are not supposed to be the ones who spend our lives weeding, Because if we do we will be so overcome with thinking there is evil around us and won’t see the good.

The Lord promises us we don’t have to worry about the weeding, but we do have to recognize what is good and bad in our own lives and to ask his help to get rid of what isn’t good and helpful there.”

Father George closed the worship with a prayer in Swahili.

Returning to his roots

Born and raised in Bridgeport and Trumbull, Father George knew since high school that he wanted to be a priest. He was accepted at Our Lady of Holy Cross Seminary at Stonehill College and in 1967 was assigned to the Holy Cross Mission Seminary in Washington, D.C.

He began his theological studies at Catholic University of America in Washington and served in two African-American parishes.

While studying at the University of Notre Dame between 1968 and 1970, he helped the Urban League set up a Street Academy for youth on the streets. In 1970, he graduated from Notre Dame and left the United States for missionary work in Uganda as a deacon with the Congregation of Holy Cross.

He returned to the United States in April 1972 and was ordained a priest at St. Theresa Parish in Trumbull, his home parish.

Since then, he has worked as a missionary in many faraway parts of the world, often among the poor and on occasion in places that lacked electricity. But like Fiyalka, his cousin, he exudes warmth and kindness, and has energy that belie his more than seven decades.

Father George might not be the George Lucas of Star Wars fame, but he is a star to Fiyalka and her friends, who are already looking forward to seeing him when he comes this way again.