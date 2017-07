Easton 12-and-under baseball players Aaron Rodriguez (left), Kendall Ross, Nick Sanzari and Milo Goldstein represented their town in an eight-inning exhibition game at District Four Day on Sunday, July 23, at Mitchell Park in Bethel. The event was held in honor of the Easton players, as well as 24 other players representing the six other towns in the district, for their accomplishments during their Cal Ripken baseball careers. Sanzari was Easton’s recipient of the Bill Pullan Sportsmanship Award in recognition of his leadership, sportsmanship and positive attitude displayed throughout his Cal Ripken career.