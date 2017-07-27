Easton Democrats endorse slate

The Easton Democratic Town Committee unanimously endorsed its slated candidates for the Nov. 7 general election.

The town committee met outside the Easton Senior Center on the evening of July 25 and voted on the slate. There was no opposition to any candidates.

Connecticut state law required that parties hold a convention, caucus, or town committee meeting between July 18 and July 25 to endorse candidates for the upcoming election.

The final day by which candidate endorsements must be certified was July 26, the day after the Democratic caucus took place.

The Easton Republican Town Committee met July 18 to endorse its slate.

As in the past several years, the Easton Democrats do not have a full slate of candidates. Robert Lessler, who is running for re-election to the Board of Selectmen, said it was disappointing.

“The people of the town deserve to have a choice for every office,” he said.

The other endorsed candidates are Cindy Shortt for Region 9 Board of Education, Linda Dollard and Gloria Bindleglass for Library Board of Trustees, and Gloria Bindleglass, David Katz and Irv Silverman for constables.

Robert Schrage, town committee chairman, attributes the incomplete slate in large part to the community’s lack of information about their local government.

According to Schrage, many Eastonites do not have a full understanding of exactly how the town government works. He hopes the committee can find a way to convey its role to the public and garner more involvement. Schrage encouraged the community: “Get curious, get involved.”

In addition to more community involvement in the local government, the Easton Democratic Town Committee has other goals.

Acknowledging the budget struggles that the town will continue to face during the next two years, Lessler plans to spend his next term “making sure that we find a way to keep taxes as low as possible while still providing top quality public services.”

Lessler has been a Selectman since 1997, aside from a two-year period during which he was not in office. He cites his “judgement and approach to deciding issues and [his] work with the people of the town” as his most meaningful contributions to Easton so far.

“I am, of course, happy to have been a part of many projects and endeavors,” said Lessler, referencing his work on local committees, budgets and debates.

“It’s a lot to look back on,” he said of his career.

As for the future, Lessler supports the idea of creating a village center. Since Easton is a small town, those without children in the school system tend to lack a place they can go to for a solid sense of community.

“A village center has the potential to be a gathering place for everybody in the community,” he said.

Lessler also wants to create hiking and biking paths within Easton that would offer more recreational opportunities and enrich the town. These paths would be “another way to connect the community,” he said.

Now that the slate has been endorsed, Lessler and the town committee can start to get the ball rolling on these new ideas.

“I thoroughly enjoy the work and the opportunity to serve,” said Lessler, “and I feel like I still have something more to give, so I am looking forward to another term.”