Easton Courier

Easton Democrats endorse slate

By Aerin Reed, College Intern on July 27, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Schools, Town Government · 1 Comments

The Easton Democratic Town Committee unanimously endorsed its slated candidates for the Nov. 7  general election.

The town committee met outside the Easton Senior Center on the evening of July 25 and voted on the slate. There was no opposition to any candidates.

Connecticut state law required that parties hold a convention, caucus, or town committee meeting between July 18 and July 25 to endorse candidates for the upcoming  election.

The final day by which candidate endorsements must be certified was July 26, the day after the Democratic caucus took place.

The Easton Republican Town Committee met July 18 to endorse its slate.

As in the past several years, the Easton Democrats do not have a full slate of candidates. Robert Lessler, who is running for re-election to the Board of Selectmen, said it was disappointing.

“The people of the town deserve to have a choice for every office,” he said.

The other endorsed candidates are Cindy Shortt for Region 9 Board of Education, Linda Dollard and Gloria Bindleglass for Library Board of Trustees, and Gloria Bindleglass, David Katz and Irv Silverman for constables.

Robert Schrage, town committee chairman, attributes the incomplete slate in large part to the community’s lack of information about their local government.  

According to Schrage, many Eastonites do not have a full understanding of exactly how the town government works. He hopes the committee can find a way to convey its role to the public and garner more involvement. Schrage encouraged the community: “Get curious, get involved.”

In addition to more community involvement in the local government, the Easton Democratic Town Committee has other goals.

Acknowledging the budget struggles that the town will continue to face during the next two years, Lessler plans to spend his next term “making sure that we find a way to keep taxes as low as possible while still providing top quality public services.”

Lessler has been a Selectman since 1997, aside from a two-year period during which he was not in office. He cites his “judgement and approach to deciding issues and [his] work with the people of the town” as his most meaningful contributions to Easton so far.

“I am, of course, happy to have been a part of many projects and endeavors,” said Lessler, referencing his work on local committees, budgets and debates.

“It’s a lot to look back on,” he said of his career.

As for the future, Lessler supports the idea of creating a village center. Since Easton is a small town, those without children in the school system tend to lack a place they can go to for a solid sense of community.

“A village center has the potential to be a gathering place for everybody in the community,” he said.

Lessler also wants to create hiking and biking paths within Easton that would offer more recreational opportunities and enrich the town. These paths would be “another way to connect the community,” he said.

Now that the slate has been endorsed, Lessler and the town committee can start to get the ball rolling on these new ideas.

“I thoroughly enjoy the work and the opportunity to serve,” said Lessler, “and I feel like I still have something more to give, so I am looking forward to another term.”

Members of the Easton Democratic Town Committee met outside the Senior Center to vote on their slate of candidates for November's election. They are David Smith, Paul Lindoerfer, Scott Charmoy, Ira Kaplan, Bob Lessler, Linda Dollard, David Bindleglass, Gloria Bindleglass and Maureen Williams. — Aerin Reed photo

Members of the Easton Democratic Town Committee met outside the Senior Center to vote on their slate of candidates for November’s election. They are David Smith, Paul Lindoerfer, Scott Charmoy, Ira Kaplan, Bob Lessler, Linda Dollard, David Bindleglass, Gloria Bindleglass and Maureen Williams. — Aerin Reed photo

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post 16-and-under baseball: Easton-Redding drops last two Next Post 16-and-under baseball: Falcons Gold splits with Mudcats
About author
Easton Courier

Aerin Reed, College Intern


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Beverlee Dacey

    Hiking & biking is among the most common recreational features of Trout Brook Valley.nIf you haven’t hit those trails – you’re missing out on one of Easton’s treasures. Bumping in to friends and neighbors is an added bonus, but if you are seeking solitude go out early am or late pm. I haven’t bumped in to Bob Lessler during my frequent visits, but have seen David & Susan Smith. Join us Bob – it’s fun!

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress