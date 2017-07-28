Board of Selectmen news briefs: Tax assessor retirement, library expansion

Following are news briefs from the July 20 Easton Board of Selectmen meeting. In attendance were First Selectman Adam Dunsby, Carrie Colangelo and Selectman Robert Lessler.

Proposed budget process revision

Dunsby raised a topic which he has discussed with Matt Gachi, Board of Finance chairman, regarding possible ways to improve the budget process. It was suggested that perhaps the smaller budgets and budget for departments that do not report to a board or commission be combined into a Board of Selectmen budget which then could be presented to the Board of Finance at one time. The selectmen agreed to revisit the issue in a month’s time. Dunsby said that the decision to streamline the process ultimately is up to the Board of Finance.

Town Trails Committee

Dunsby read a letter from Robert Maquat, Planning and Zoning Commission chairman, regarding the desire to have the Board of Selectmen appoint a Town Trails Committee to study a proposed Trail and Greenways Plan. Dunsby suggested this could fall to the Conservation Commission, perhaps as a sub-committee.

Dori Wollen, Conservation Commission chairman, who was in attendance, was asked if she would bring this proposal to the Conservation Commission for consideration. Wollen said she would do so and would report back her findings to the selectmen in the fall.

Tax assessor retirement

Dunsby announced the retirement of Teresa Rainieri, town assessor for the past 31 years. The selectmen thanked Rainieri for her many years of service. They discussed the next steps to form an examining committee per the Code of the Town of Easton, section 128-8 and 128-9, to begin the search for the next assessor.

Library expansion

Dunsby read an email titled Library Expansion Update written by Todd Pajonas, a member of the library board of directors. The email stated that the library board has appointed itself as the building committee for the proposed expansion of the children’s department to better manage the project. Dunsby read his response to Todd Pajonas which stated that no action affecting the library building should be taken at this time.

Lessler said the established process for construction projects is that parties present their concept to the Board of Selectmen and the board appoints a building committee and writes its charge.

Dunsby showed the selectmen an invitation to bid on architectural plans for the children’s area expansion of the library that was delivered to his office by Mary Beth Rassulo, children’s librarian. The selectmen said they were generally supportive of the project but would like to have further discussions with the library board about the process before approving the RFP.

Traffic safety regulation appeal

The appeal by resident Fred Lovejoy of the Board of Police Commissioners Traffic Safety Regulation was heard. Briefs and exhibits were submitted, and testimony was presented by Lovejoy, who is an attorney, and police commission Chairman Richard Colangelo. Selectman Colangelo recused herself from the proceedings. Dunsby and Lessler will render a decision at a later date.

Marvin Gelfand reappointment

Lessler mentioned that Marvin Gelfand’s term on the Board of Police Commissioners has expired and he needs to be re-appointed. There was an error on the July 6 meeting minutes, agenda item number 6, that needs to be amended to read that Colangelo moved to re-appoint Marvin Gelfand as a member of the Board of Police Commissioners for the term of July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2020.

Tax refunds

The board approved the following tax refunds as recommended by Krista Kot, Tax Collector: Christine N. Sullivan — $35.40; Honda Lease Trust — $35.40.