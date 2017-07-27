The final out proved to be elusive for the Easton-Redding Falcons Black baseball team in the season-finale.

Leading host Ridgefield by four runs, the Falcons were one out away from clinching victory when their opponent rallied to tie the score. It also came back from a deficit in extra innings as the Falcons went down 13-12 on Saturday, July 22.

Things started and went rather smoothly for the Falcons for the first several innings. They took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Jake Forte drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first to force in a run and a wild pitch brought home another.

Starting pitcher Joe DeVellis kept Ridgefield off the board for the first three innings. In the meantime, the Falcons scored a run in the second on a fielder’s choice and scored two more in the top of the fourth. A wild pitch with the bases loaded scored one and a single by Ben Ciardullo made it 5-0.

Although Ridgefield scored one in the bottom of the inning the Falcons were far from finished. The scored four in the fifth. Colin Holm-Hansen drove in one with a single and later scored on an error. Two wild pitches also accounted for runs as the Falcons led 9-1.

Ridgefield put a dent in the lead in its next turn helped by a bases-loaded triple. A single and an error cut it to 9-6.

Forte doubled and later scored in the sixth and the Falcons held Ridgefield in check until the bottom of the seventh when it scored four runs with the help of four doubles to tie it, bringing on extra innings. Tom DiScipio’s RBI single and Ian Asanovic’s sacrifice fly in the eighth took back the lead but three singles and three errors put Ridgefield on top for the win.

Ciardullo, DiScipio, and Forte (double) each had two hits. DiScipio and DeVellis (three stolen bases) each drove in two runs and Forte had one RBI. DeVellis led the Falcons with three stolen bases as the Falcons had 15 in all.

It was actually the second game between the two teams in as many days, having faced each other on Friday. This time the Falcons fell behind early and could not come back in a 12-6 loss.

Ridgefield captured the lead in the first inning without the benefit of a hit. Three walks, two errors and a wild pitch helped make it 4-0.

Clark Gilmore’s RBI-double in the second cut it to 4-2 but Ridgefield scored three in the third on a walk, a passed ball, an error and a double. The Falcons scored one in each of the third and fourth frame but the visitors added four runs in the fifth thanks to three walks, a single and a double.

Gilmore led the Falcons with three hits, including a double. He also drove in three runs. Ciardullo and Simon Castonguay each had two hith the former scoring two runs and the latter driving in one.

Bryce Williston started on the mound for the Falcons, throwing four innings with 11 runs (eight earned) on five hits, nine walks and four strikeouts. Nick Sheth pitched three innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out six.