The final word would go to the Easton-Redding Falcons Gold 16-and-under baseball team, which split games with the Seymour Mudcats last week.

The Falcons came up with 11 hits against their opponent on Tuesday, July 18, Such would not be enough to prevent an 8-6 loss at Joel Barlow High.

Seymour took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice. The Falcons promptly answered in the bottom of the inning. David D’Augelli led off with a single and Kyle Andreoli doubled before both came in on Ben Castonguay’s single. Rob Syku also doubled to make it 3-1.

A big third inning by Seymour put the hosts in too deep a hole. The Mudcats scored six runs on five singles, a groundout, a double, a hit batter and an error.

Easton-Redding did not score again until the sixth when it added a run on an error. Tom Gatto’s two-run single in the seventh accounted for its final runs.

Andreoli and Ben Ciardullo each had two hits for the Falcons, as did Castonguay, who also drove in two runs.

On the mound, Ben Ciardullo took the loss. He pitched three innings, surrendered seven runs, seven hits and struck out two.D’Augelli pitched four innings, surrendering one run on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Although the Falcons had only seven hits in the rematch two days later, they made the most of them in a 15-5 win in a game that was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Two walks and a single gave the Mudcats their first run in the top of the second. It remained a 1-0 game until the bottom of the fourth when the Falcons scored 11 runs, highlighted by D’Augelli’s two-run double, batting through their order in the process.

Seymour scored its last runs in the fifth with a groundout, two singles and a triple. The Falcons ended things early in their half of the inning with help of a couple of errors.

Clark Gilmore earned the win for the Falcons on the mound. He went five innings, giving up five runs, seven hits, and striking out five.

Andreoli and Dan Frank each had two hits. The former drove in two runs and the latter one. D’Augelli also drove in a run, as did Colin Holm-Hansen, Gatto and Ciardullo.