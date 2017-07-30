Spotlight on area events

Old School Rock

Christ Church, Easton will hold its final Concert on the Hill, on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Old School (Rock Classics), hailing from Norwalk, performs all the classic oldies with an uptempo and entertaining flair. Rain date is Thursday, Aug. 3. Beverages and fare from local food trucks will be available for purchase. Nod Hill Brewery will offer beer tastings. Or bring along your picnic basket and BYOB. Performances will be held outdoors on the grounds of Christ Church, Easton. Admission is $5 per person, and free to children 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m., concerts start at 6:30 p.m. The Concerts on the Hill series is sponsored in part by Fairfield School of Music, Barcello & Son Septic Service, Harmony Sangha, and Farinella Consultants. Christ Church Easton is located at 59 Church Road. For more information, visit christchurcheaston.com or call 203-268-3569.

Benefit book signing

Easton author Nancy Sharp will sign copies of her new book, Because the Sky is Everywhere, on Thursday, Aug. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Fairfield University Bookstore to benefit the Cove Center for Grieving Children. The book was inspired by the author’s young twins after the death of their dad, Brett Zickerman, who was born and raised in Fairfield. The book is a resource for educators, professionals, and groups that support children and families who have experienced loss and trauma. Because the Sky is Everywhere helps children accept that even though someone close to them dies, the love they feel can be everlasting.

Birds, bees hike

When: Scott Kruitbosch, bird expert from the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, will discuss birds, bees, and odonata, an order of carnivorous insects including dragonflies and damselflies, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area, Weston. Park at the Bradley Road entrance to the permit parking lot at Trout Brook Valley, Weston. The uncommon tiger spiketail dragonfly, a threatened species in Connecticut, has been sighted in Trout Brook Valley. The terrain is easy. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).

Speaking of Women

60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan, a sexual assault and breast cancer survivor, will be the keynote speaker at the Speaking of Women luncheon, which this year marks its 20th anniversary. Co-Chairs Anna Rodrigues and Sarah Cwikla-Mastropole of Easton and Deb Greenwood, CEO and president of the Center for Family Justice, attended a kickoff breakfast for the luncheon at the Artisan Restaurant in Southport. The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Waterview in Monroe. Tickets are $175 for the luncheon and program. They are available by contacting Marissa Donnelly at [email protected]