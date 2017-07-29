LETTER: Thanks EMS for meet and greet with Peter Fiore

To the Editor:

On July 20 at the Easton Senior Center the new head of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) department, Peter Fiore, came to talk to a group of seniors about some of the scenarios that might happen when you call 911.

He encouraged seniors not to be afraid to call 911 and explained who would show up and what steps are taken to ensure your safety even if it means going to the hospital. The seniors had lots of questions for Fiore and the group of volunteer and part-time Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and some shared experiences they have had with the EMS.

Fiore spent some time discussing the File of Life which is a red envelope with a magnet on the back which has a sheet with your medical information written on it. He emphasized the importance of having this in the kitchen somewhere so any first responder can read it to determine if there are any medical issues that they should know about.

Fiore also mentioned the importance of having the number of your house clearly visible on your mailbox and informed the group that the Easton Fire Department has the adhesive numbers available to you if you need them. It was a very informative session, and I want to thank Fiore and all of the volunteers at the EMS for their dedication and service to our community.

Alison Witherbee

Municipal Agent for the Aging