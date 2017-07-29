Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, July 30

6:00-9:30 p.m. — Scrabble Club. Play Scrabble in our Community Room — novices, enthusiasts and experts of all ages welcome. Bring your Scrabble game with you.

Monday, July 31

10:00 a.m. — Drive-In Movie: Wall-E. Decorate your own “car” and drive in for the movie. Popcorn will be served. Registration is required.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Aug. 3

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:00 p.m. — Lego Master Builders & Crafters. The sky’s the limit for ages 5-plus as you use your imagination to build your own creation. Your creation will be on display for everyone to see. We will have our monthly craft at this time for younger siblings, or before/after you have built your Lego creations. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required.

Friday, Aug. 4

3:00 p.m. — Anime Afternoon: Candy Sushi (grades six-12). Are you a fan of Anime or Manga? Join us as we watch anime, and create candy sushi. Registration is required.