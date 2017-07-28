Easton Courier

Heroin and Rx drugs lead to arrest of Easton man

By Easton Courier on July 28, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Leighton Jordan

A local man was charged with illegally obtaining or supplying a prescription drug, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia following an auto stop July 25 at 8:19 a.m.

A police officer observed a vehicle driven by Leighton Jordan, 25, of 910 Westport Road. Knowing that the Easton Police Department had an active arrest warrant for Jordan, the officer conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Jordan was instructed to exit the vehicle, police said. He complied and exited the vehicle, and was placed under arrest.

Jordan was charged with a court-issued warrant. He was released on a promise to appear and was given a court date of Aug. 3.

The warrant stemmed from an earlier incident on May 24.  A jacket allegedly belonging to Jordan was discovered with multiple folds of suspected heroin, and other drug paraphernalia, including a prescription pill container not belonging to Jordan, police said.

It is believed that Jordan stole the prescription pill container from a neighbor, police said.

