Easton Dog Park celebrates two years of furry fun

By Aerin Reed, College Intern on July 28, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Greyson and Olivia hang out and have fun with their pal Lola. — Aerin Reed photo

Humans and canines alike came together to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the Easton Dog Park.

Regulars of the Easton Dog Park gather to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the park with their furry friends. — Aerin Reed photo

Bernadette Coughlin, a regular at the park, set up a celebration get together through WhatsApp. She informed the other dog park regulars when to head over to have some fun and celebrate the special day.

Bernadette Coughlin and Suki have a blast spending time at the park with the other visitors and their pups. — Aerin Reed photo

Fans of the dog park often use WhatsApp to coordinate so they know when others are going to be at the park.

For Coughlin, the best part of the park has been “how many new friends everyone has made, how nice the people have been, and how the dogs have just had so much fun playing together. They all seem to get along well,” she said.

Susan Harris and Skye share a hug and a smile together. — Aerin Reed photo

Treats, smiles, and many wagging tails made for a celebration on July 26 that showed just how much Easton residents love and appreciate the dog park.

Lola (center) takes a break from playing with her friends to pose for a photo. — Aerin Reed photo

