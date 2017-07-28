Easton Dog Park celebrates two years of furry fun

Humans and canines alike came together to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the Easton Dog Park.

Bernadette Coughlin, a regular at the park, set up a celebration get together through WhatsApp. She informed the other dog park regulars when to head over to have some fun and celebrate the special day.

Fans of the dog park often use WhatsApp to coordinate so they know when others are going to be at the park.

For Coughlin, the best part of the park has been “how many new friends everyone has made, how nice the people have been, and how the dogs have just had so much fun playing together. They all seem to get along well,” she said.

Treats, smiles, and many wagging tails made for a celebration on July 26 that showed just how much Easton residents love and appreciate the dog park.