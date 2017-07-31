EDITORIAL: The digital revolution and democracy

A group of 60 residents protested the decision by town officials to cease sending postcard notices of Town Meetings in favor of digital alerts on the town’s website and other sanctioned methods.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby made the decision to discontinue the postcards in January 2016 on the basis that it cost about $1,000 to prepare and mail them, and the town could communicate as effectively through less costly means.

The protesters argue that Easton is governed by the Town Meeting, and town policy included postcard warnings for more than 55 years.

They believe this so strongly that they submitted a petition calling for the overturn of the 2017-18 budget referendum, which, in their opinion, was improperly noticed.

The Board of Selectmen answered the petition at the July 20 and determined that the meeting had been properly noticed, and it would be frivolous and unlawful to overturn the referendum.

In accordance with statutory requirements, the town had noticed the Annual Town Meeting on the town website, in the newspaper and on signposts around Town Hall.

The selectmen left open the possibility of revisiting the use of postcards and other communication methods, such as temporary signs, at a later date, to improve voter participation.

Resident June Chiaia-Logie made a good suggestion at the meeting. She urged the selectmen to send a postcard to advise voters that due to budgetary constraints, the town can no longer afford to send out postcards, but offering instructions on how to sign up for alerts.

She urged the selectmen not to just cut off sending postcards which residents have depended on receiving to keep them informed.

Dori Wollen, who served as moderator at the he 2017-18 budget referendum, commented on the low voter turnout this year and in recent years. She said it was possible that because the proposed budget was moderate people didn’t care. But it was also possible they were unaware the vote was taking place, having been accustomed to receiving postcards in the past.

Logie’s idea is a good one. Sending out postcards to inquire about voters’ preferred method of notice of Town Meetings and other important town obligations will allow town officials to respond in a meaningful way to encourage voter more engagement.

Not all older voters own a computer, and those who do, might not think to check the town website. Some people might want to receive postcards, but it will be a smaller number than sending them to everyone. Older voters as a demographic vote in large numbers, and this will help them stay engaged.

Younger voters may choose to receive digital alerts which they can easily sign up to receive on the town’s website.

In the coming years, postcards are likely to become a thing of the past as the digital revolution continues its onward sweep.

For now, doing everything possible to increase voter participation is well worth the low cost it takes. Manusky and the other petitioners deserve credit for taking the time to do what they think is right.