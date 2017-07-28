Domestic incident leads to Easton man’s arrest

Easton police were dispatched for a reported domestic dispute on July 26 at 10:39 p.m.

The complainant said that Jaquawn Coltrane, 23, of 51 Chester Road, would not turn off the TV, and he was yelling and running up and down the stairs, police said.

No one was physically injured, police said. The officers were aware of an active protection order that specified that Coltrane stay away from the home.

Coltrane stated that he was aware of the court orders, but has been staying at the residence anyway since his last arrest, police said.

Coltrane was placed under arrest and taken to the Easton Police Department where he was read his rights and processed. He was charged with two counts of violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct.

Coltrane was given a court date of July 27 and placed on $500 bond. Unable to post bond, he was taken to the Bridgeport Police Department lockup, police said.