Easton Courier

Domestic incident leads to Easton man’s arrest

By Easton Courier on July 28, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Jaquawn Coltrane

Jaquawn Coltrane

Easton police were dispatched for a reported domestic dispute on July 26 at 10:39 p.m.

The complainant said that Jaquawn Coltrane, 23, of 51 Chester Road, would not turn off the TV, and he was yelling and running up and down the stairs, police said.  

No one was physically injured, police said. The officers were aware of an active protection order that specified that Coltrane stay away from the home.

Coltrane stated that he was aware of the court orders, but has been staying at the residence anyway since his last arrest, police said.

Coltrane was placed under arrest and taken to the Easton Police Department where he was read his rights and processed.  He was charged with two counts of violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct.

Coltrane was given a court date of July 27 and placed on $500 bond.  Unable to post bond, he was taken to the Bridgeport Police Department lockup, police said.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post New England champ Next Post Easton Dog Park celebrates two years of furry fun
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress