Spotted in the Sound: Humpback whale seen off Westport coast Friday

The Maritime Aquarium has advised a humpback whale was seen off the Westport coast Friday.

This is the third consecutive year that a humpback (or humpbacks) have been seen in the Sound, after not being here for a century.

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk wishes to stress this:

Whales fall under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. There are federal restrictions on how closely you are allowed to approach them.

The Maritime Aquarium said they do not want everyone in Fairfield and New Haven counties with a boat to go chasing after this animal. Humpback whales are very large animals — bigger than most people’s boats.