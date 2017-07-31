Easton Farm Tour coming Aug. 12

Citizens for Easton invites the community to its ninth annual Farm Tour at a new location to accommodate the growing popularity of this annual self-guided tour.

This celebration of Easton, a local farming community within Fairfield County, is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road, Easton.

Visitors can check in and pick up a map, play old-time games and grab a bite to eat while getting the details on which farms are doing what, and when.

The Easton Pavilion on the grounds of Staples school provides a home with more parking, room for food trucks, a field for games and space for a community picnic to follow the farm tour.

The whole family can experience the year-round farming delights Easton offers.

Visit the Easton participating farms to discover the opportunities to shop year-round seasonal food, gifts and agricultural products and services. Easton provides fresh veggies, fruit, honey, eggs, mulch, herbs, meat, flowers, Christmas trees, horseback riding, educational events, classes on growing, pollinating, animal husbandry, bee keeping, and healthy eating.

Learn what farming was like for children and adults 100 years ago from the Easton Historical Society at the Historic Bradley-Hubbell House Farm and antique tool demonstration.

Citizens For Easton, event sponsor, invites guests to come back to the pavilion throughout the afternoon for food and entertainment and to visit some of the organizations that support Easton farmers and farmland preservation.

Skinny Pines — an Easton-based purveyor of wood-fired pizza — will be on site with its mobile, wood-fired oven selling pizzas along with Edison’s Famous Ice Cream and Rise Brewing Company, Dan Tressler & Friends will performing live music, and the Easton Community Center will offer old-time fun and games.

Learn about “growing your own” and composting at the Master Gardener and Master Composter booth. Learn about farming in front of Samuel Staples Elementary School from the Easton Agricultural Commission. Learn how The Aspetuck Land Trust is a friend to agriculture and devoted to preserving open space and natural resources in Easton, Fairfield, Weston and Westport and learn about the 34-acre Randall’s Farm Nature Preserve, once a dairy farm, now open space in Easton.

Directly following the Farm Tour, the Community Picnic will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 at the Pavilion. More details to follow on the Community Picnic.

“This annual tour is truly a collaborative community event in celebration of Easton — past, present, and future.” said co-chairs Jean Stetz-Puchalski and Lori Cochran-Dougall of the Easton Farm Tour. “Agriculture has been a part of Easton’s character and culture for nearly 300 years and our tour celebrates this unique heritage, supports today’s local farming, and shines a light on the importance of planning for farmland preservation.”

For more information visit the Easton Farm Tour Website at citizensforeaston.org/the-easton-farm-tour/ or [email protected]