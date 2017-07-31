Bridgeport Hospital earns highest-level cancer accreditation

The Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted its highest-level “gold” three-year accreditation with commendation to the cancer program at Bridgeport Hospital. Gold level means the hospital received commendation in all seven CoC cancer program standards.

To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet or exceed quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. Three-year accreditation with commendation is awarded only to a facility that exceeds standard requirements at the time of its triennial survey.

As a CoC-accredited cancer center, Bridgeport Hospital takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care.

The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 1.7 million cases of cancer will be diagnosed this year. CoC-accredited facilities diagnose and/or treat more than 70% of all newly diagnosed cancer patients. When cancer patients choose to seek care locally at a CoC-accredited cancer center, they gain access to comprehensive, state-of-the-art cancer care close to home.