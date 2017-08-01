Police log: Burglary, items missing from home, beware of scams

The Easton Police Department responded to 177 calls from July 21 to 27, including a complaint about a burglary, items missing from a home and scam call from a purported electric provider.

Burglary

Easton Police received a call from a Morehouse Road resident on July 25 at 3:47 p.m. The resident said her garage and vehicle had been entered, and items were taken.

At approximately 5:55 a.m. that morning her son had gone out to his vehicle in the driveway and found that his unlocked vehicle had been entered, police said. Several items of value were taken.

It appears that the suspects went around to the back of the house and entered the garage through an unlocked garage door, police said. Several items were taken from the garage and from another vehicle parked in the garage.

The victims said that they did not hear anything unusual during the night. They have two dogs that roam the house, whom they say, would have barked if they heard something. Police are investigating.

Items missing from home

A Rock House Road resident told police she left her home July 27 at about 5:30 p.m. to have an impromptu dinner at a friend’s home, locally. Usually, she and her children are home during these hours, as a matter of routine, police said.

The resident said she returned to the residence at about 9:45 p.m., police said. She noticed a bottle of liquor placed in an odd spot upon entering the home. This prompted her to start looking through the rest of the residence.

During her search she noticed items missing, police said. She gathered her children and went outside to call the police.

Police suspect the perpetrators entered the home through an unlocked garage door.

Police are investigating.

Be aware of scam calls

Police advise residents not to fall prey to scam phone calls from people claiming to be electric providers and the like and not to succumb to bogus requests for money and information.

An Easton resident received a call July 24 from someone claiming to be from the “finance department for your electric provider,” police said.

The caller said the complainant was behind on his electricity payments, and power would be shut off in 45 minutes to an hour if he did not pay.

The caller advised the resident to go to Rite Aid and get $500 worth of gift cards and provide an authorization code.

Statistics

Total Calls — 177

Accidents — 3

Aided/EMS — 7

Alarm — 12

Animal Control — 19

Assist other Dept. — 2

Fire Calls — 2

Noise — 3

Scam calls/Fraud — 2

Suspicious Activity — 0

Suspicious Persons — 4

Suspicious MV — 12

Total MV Stops — 21

Infractions/Misdemeanor — 4

Written Warning — 14

Verbal — 2

Clear/No Action — 1

Arrest — 2

Vandalism — 0

Criminal Mischief Mailbox — 0

Theft from MV — 0

Burglary — 2