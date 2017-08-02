Easton student hits her stride in polo

Emma Glynn, daughter of local residents Lisa and Larry Glynn, has won two prestigious polo awards.

She is one of only four recipients of the United States Polo Interscholastic Polo Scholarship, and she has also won the Texas A & M Women’s Polo Scholarship.

Emma will be entering Texas A & M as a freshman in the fall, majoring in kinesiology. She hopes to pursue a career in pediatric occupational therapy.

In June, Emma graduated with honors from Lauralton Hall, where she also received the Citizenship and Distinguished Frances Warde Service Award.