Summer reading finale coming in August

Easton Public Library’s Summer Reading program closes the third week in August with the Teen End-of-Summer Ice Cream Party and Dancin’ With Hoops for the younger ones.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., all teens in grades six to 12 are invited to the End-of-Summer Ice Cream Party, where they can make their own sundaes, claim their reading raffle prizes, and play games with their friends.

Dancin’ With Hoops is the Summer Reading Finale for kids of all ages. Judi Ann Jones will present her musically fueled interactive hoop dancing program, which is designed to inspire and ignite creative movement, dance, physical expression, play, and laughter.

Custom hoops will be available for use. All are welcome to participate.

To register for the programs, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].