P&Z chair would consider recusal if proposal impacted his land

As the Planning and Zoning Commission works to finalize new zoning regulations and a master plan, the possible creation of a Village District in the town center is one of the many issues being discussed.

A few people have questioned the role of P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat in this process since he owns considerable land near the potential Village District.

“When you have someone who is the foremost decision-maker in land use and a major land owner, it’s incumbent on that person to ensure there are no misconceptions by recusing himself,” resident Beverlee Dacey said. “It’s just good form.”

Dacey described the Village District concept as “a hot button issue” in town, and emphasized she would recuse herself if she was Maquat.

Resident Grant Monsarrat said Maquat needs to be forthcoming about the issue, or else it raises ethical questions. “Not to recuse himself in such a case would pose an unacceptable conflict of interest,” Monsarrat wrote in a Courier letter to the editor.

Maquat said he sees no conflict in his role with the new regulations and master plan, noting it involves the P&Z acting in its planning mode and not deciding a specific zoning application.

“I’m sensitive to it,” he said. “I know the standard. I’ll do the right thing on behalf of the town.”

Maquat said overseeing the creation of draft regulations, including on a potential Village District, “is well within my purview.”

He pointed out his property won’t be in a Village District if it’s created, and public feedback will be sought before the full P&Z votes on updating the regulations.

Maquat said he’s been on the P&Z for two decades — serving as chairman for some 18 years — and understands he must always act in the town’s best interest.

He would consider stepping back if a zoning application comes forward that might specifically impact his land. “I can say if I have an appearance of a conflict, I’d recuse myself,” Maquat said.

Land holdings

Maquat and family members own various parcels on Sport Hill and Banks roads, close to Center Road, which is where a Village District might be created. Much of his land is undeveloped and now farmed by others.

Maquat preferred not to discuss specifics of the properties he owns, citing family privacy concerns.

Most of the land is owned by limited liability companies, which is not uncommon for large land holdings. The LLCs are named Amerakon Partners and Camilback Partners, with Maquat listed as the principal and agent for both entities with the secretary of the state’s office.

Amerakon Partners owns parcels of 55.7 acres, 29.15 acres and 9.6 acres while Camilbak Partners owns a 19.6-acre property. There appears to be more than 120 acres in total, when including land owned directly by Maquat and at least one other family member.

Maquat said his grandfather immigrated to the United States from Switzerland as a teenager, originally working at a Bridgeport factory. He was a farmer and purchased land in Easton in 1927. “My roots are here in Easton,” he said.

He’s proud his family owns land that hasn’t been developed. “The heritage has been agricultural,” he said of the holdings. “I’m very pleased it remains agricultural.”

Maquat has been a strong proponent of supporting farms in Easton, through zoning regulations and other measures, and frequently talks about “branding” Easton as a farm community.

“I’ve always supported the agricultural roots Easton has,” he said. “I’d like to see that continue.”

Dacey said few large, undeveloped land parcels like those owned by Maquat exist anymore. “So depending on decisions made, there’s a potential benefit,” she said.

She said Maquat’s land has access to public water and natural gas lines, and borders the potential Village District, so it has development potential.

Dacey, stressing she doesn’t want “to be accusatory or antagonistic,” thinks Maquat should be more open about his property holdings. “Be up front,” she said. “If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to hide.”

Updates coming

The P&Z has spent considerable time on updating the zoning regulations, a process that is still ongoing. A public informational meeting on the process was held last year, and a formal hearing will take place this fall before the P&Z votes on approving the new regulations.

The P&Z has discussed how to create a zoning mechanism to better control what happens in the town center, near the Easton Village Store and Silverman’s Farm. Most P&Z members appear to support establishing tools to guide limited development of a small town center.

“It would be a quaint, small village center where people could gather, giving a sense of community to the town,” Maquat said.

While some Easton residents support the idea of creating a more formal town center, others fear it could lead to further commercialization — something that Maquat said he realizes.

The master plan, known as the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), also is being updated. The last version, finalized in 2006, recommended creation of a Town Green Center in the same area. The POCD identified a 28-acre location that could become “an attractive, well-planned small service and cultural center consistent with town needs.”

The POCD, an advisory document, noted the “historic mixed nonresidential area” had been “a business center [for] over 100 years.”

Maquat stressed hearings will be held before the P&Z before votes on the new regulations and POCD. “These are plans that come to the public, who give input before they are adopted,” he said.

He said the P&Z’s role is to bring such ideas to the public for consideration, especially when acting as its planning capacity. “It’s our obligation as the Planning Commission to elevate certain things” for public discussion, he said.

Most recently, based on the advice of a planning consultant, the P&Z is leaning toward adopting the state’s official Village District regulations for the location. This approach would “formalize some of the controls,” such as allowing the P&Z to have architectural review standards, Maquat said.

Maquat’s land is unlikely to be included in the district but does border the firehouse property, where the southern border might be. Much of the district would be north of the Banks Road and Sport Hill Road intersection, where Silverman’s Farm store and animal area are located.

The P&Z has pondered limiting the size of a potential Village District to less than 28 acres, with Maquat initiating that idea for discussion. “We’ve talked about scaling it down,” he said.