Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Aug. 7

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Junior Book Club and Movie. Kids in 4th & 5th grade join us to watch the movie & discuss the book: The Tale of Despereaux, by Kate DiCamillo. Copies of the book are available at Easton Public Library. Popcorn will be served! Registration is required.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6 – 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music & movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays, and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines, and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Author Talk/Book Signing. Connecticut author Cynthia Parzych will discuss her book, Connecticut Made: Homegrown Products by Local Craftsmen, Artisans, and Purveyors. Take a journey around the state and learn about some of Connecticut’s creative entrepreneurs. You will come away inspired to take your own road trip to visit local businesses and support them by buying Connecticut-made products. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is required.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — Stuffed Animal Sleepover. Drop off: Wednesday, August 9th, (by 5:00 PM)

Pickup: Thursday, August 10th, (anytime). Drop off your favorite stuffed animal for a special Library sleepover. Pick them up the next day and receive pictures of their fun adventure! Registration is required. Registration is not required.

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6 – 36 months). This 25-minute interactive music & movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays, and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines, and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Aug. 10

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. — Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Sign your readers up for a session with Tail Waggin’ Tutors! Kids can sign up for a 10-minute time slot to read to a certified therapy dog. Sessions are by appointment only. Please make an effort to be on time for your scheduled appointment. Late arrivals will not be guaranteed a time slot. To register, please email Myla at [email protected]

Friday, Aug. 11

2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Minecraft Building Competition (Grades 4-8). How fast can you build in Minecraft? Get ready for surprise tasks and special items to incorporate into your building. Please bring your own laptop if possible! Registration is required. This program is for incoming 4th-8th Graders.

7:00 p.m. — Monthly Movie Series: Patriots Day (R). Sit back and enjoy a good movie, have some popcorn, and stay for a brief, informal discussion afterwards. Registration is required.