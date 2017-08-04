Trustees seek to expand Easton children’s library

The Library Board of Trustees is embarking on a building project to expand the children’s library and has advised the Board of Selectman and Board of Finance of the plans.

During the spring budget meetings with the Board of Finance, and more recently, during a meeting with the Board of Selectman, the library board promised to keep the two agencies informed of its progress as it moves forward, according to Todd Pajonas, library board member.

To that end, the library has a substantial fund to use for the project and is anxious to get started. The library board at its July 11 meeting appointed itself as the Building Committee. Lynn Zaffino, library director, with the help of the board, prepared an invitation to bid for architectural design plans for the proposed 1,100-foot expansion.

“It is our intention to review bids for the architectural designs and choose an architect to work with this fall,” Pajonas said. “After obtaining building plans and cost estimates we hope to begin the bidding process for a general contractor so that we might be prepared to start construction in the spring. It will also be necessary to start working with other town boards and departments to make sure our building project obtains the necessary approvals to move forward.”

But the Board of Selectmen, although generally in favor of the idea, raised concerns about the process and has slowed things down. “We have a well-established process for building projects in Easton,” Selectman Robert Lessler said at the July 20 Board of Selectmen meeting.

Lessler has served on the board for two decades, and has experience with previous building projects, some that have gone well, and others that haven’t gone so well. Groups come to the selectmen to approve the project and establish a building committee, he said.

The first selectman is typically an ex-officio member, and the Board of Selectmen typically appoints a couple members with building experience.

“It’s important to take our time and do things right,” Lesser said. “It would be problematic if the bid is published before we resolve the jurisdictional issues.”

Selectman Carrie Colangelo said it was unfortunate that no one from the library was present to discuss it with the selectmen at their meeting.

“I’m not sure we have a disagreement, but I would hate to create an impediment to a project we all support,” Colangelo said. “Before we give it our blessing there may be things we need to hammer out.”

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said they should have more conversations with the library board and hold off on the bid documents until they have those conversations.

Lessler will be out of town for the next meeting, so the selectmen will invite the library board to the Aug. 17 meeting. “Bob has experience that Carrie and I don’t have,” Dunsby said.

Moving forward

Pajonas said he met with Dunsby last week and it was his understanding that they have agreed to the following:

“The library board will act as the building committee and the Board of Selectmen will charge us as such. Adam argued that the entire library board would be too large and unwieldy but eventually agreed when I advised him that I would ask if anyone from the library board does not want to serve on the building committee. So far one member has said that they do not have the additional time to serve.

“The building committee will add two additional members who have construction and/or design experience. The library board will have a say in who those people are as we want a harmonious building committee.”

That being said, Pajonas said the Board of Selectmen’s contribution has been to delay the project for at least several weeks.

“Carrie Colangelo has been more supportive of the library’s position and has consistently sought to mediate our differences,” he said. “I’m going to reach out to Adam again to see if we can move forward without these delays. Again, we are hoping to move forward and set about improving the library for the town’s benefit.”

Dunsby said late last week, “I’m comfortable it will all be resolved.”

Library Fund

The Library Fund has about $800,000 in it. The fund is not part of a separate 501(c)(3) or nonprofit, such as the Friends of the Easton Public Library, but appears on the town’s financial books.

The fund had about $975,000 at the start of the 2016-17 fiscal year, but some of the money was used to cover various expenses, including a renovation to create a second public meeting room in the library with a separate outside entrance and bathroom.