COMMENTARY: Town Meeting should have decided on postcard alerts

The Board of Selectmen recently rejected a petition for a town meeting. This is the second such rejection in recent times. Regardless of the merit of the petition it is appropriate to determine the legal source of the selectmen’s power.
In Connecticut, all power not specifically delegated to the federal government is retained by the state. Power is delegated to municipalities by statutes and Town Charter. The system is affirmative, and if not permitted by state statute, then it is forbidden. Town ordinances activate municipal powers, and a statute is required to enable any ordnance and a town ordinance is required to adopt any state statute.
Since Easton does not have a charter it is governed by statute. Title 7 of the Connecticut General Statutes defines a municipal government structure. It includes independent legislative, executive and judicial branches. Each branch cannot assume the powers of the other for budgetary or any other reason.
The Town Meeting is the legislative branch and is superior to the Board of Selectmen, which is the executive branch. The executive is always in session and executes the directions of any legislation. Special Town Meetings can be convened if further instructions are required. In order to prevent the executive branch from taking control of the town by preventing Town Meetings, the statutes provide measures to petition for a town meeting.
CGS Sec 7-1 (a) authorizes Special Town Meetings by petition and permits the Board of Selectmen to refuse any petition that it does not consider “lawful, proper and not frivolous.” This appears to be the basis for the rejection of the petition by the Board of Selectmen.
CGS Sec 7-2 states, “Notwithstanding the provisions of section 7-1” a Special Meeting must be warned on application of at least 50 inhabitants qualified to vote at town meetings. This is not dependent on the opinion of the Board of Selectmen, or anything else and in this case requires a meeting. It appears to remove the power of the Board of Selectmen to prevent a Town Meeting.
Prima facie it appears that the Board of Selectmen does not have the power to refuse a Special Town Meeting. An independent legal opinion would be interesting on this issue, since the Board of Selectmen has usurped the power of the judiciary. This must be an independent attorney, and cannot be an attorney on the Board of Selectmen’s payroll to prevent a conflict of interest.
In its refusal the Board of Selectmen noted that the meeting was properly posted. In this it appears to rely on CGS Sec 7-3, which requires publishing notice in a newspaper. This is a state-legislated monopoly and appears to be illegal and unconstitutional since it disenfranchises a large part of the electorate. The statute mandates both what is required and how it should be done. In the past, Easton has avoided this conflict by sending postcards, which it has done for at least 40 to 50 years. That is until recently when doing so was classified as “too expensive.” This unilateral decision should have been made by a Town Meeting of taxpayers who should at least have had the opportunity to make their own decisions as to how they should receive important information that concerns them as residents of Easton.
COMMENTARY: Town Meeting should have decided on postcard alerts
By Derek Buckley, Former Easton Town Clerk on August 3, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 2 Comments
The Board of Selectmen recently rejected a petition for a town meeting. This is the second such rejection in recent times. Regardless of the merit of the petition it is appropriate to determine the legal source of the selectmen’s power.
In Connecticut, all power not specifically delegated to the federal government is retained by the state. Power is delegated to municipalities by statutes and Town Charter. The system is affirmative, and if not permitted by state statute, then it is forbidden. Town ordinances activate municipal powers, and a statute is required to enable any ordnance and a town ordinance is required to adopt any state statute.
Since Easton does not have a charter it is governed by statute. Title 7 of the Connecticut General Statutes defines a municipal government structure. It includes independent legislative, executive and judicial branches. Each branch cannot assume the powers of the other for budgetary or any other reason.
The Town Meeting is the legislative branch and is superior to the Board of Selectmen, which is the executive branch. The executive is always in session and executes the directions of any legislation. Special Town Meetings can be convened if further instructions are required. In order to prevent the executive branch from taking control of the town by preventing Town Meetings, the statutes provide measures to petition for a town meeting.
CGS Sec 7-1 (a) authorizes Special Town Meetings by petition and permits the Board of Selectmen to refuse any petition that it does not consider “lawful, proper and not frivolous.” This appears to be the basis for the rejection of the petition by the Board of Selectmen.
CGS Sec 7-2 states, “Notwithstanding the provisions of section 7-1” a Special Meeting must be warned on application of at least 50 inhabitants qualified to vote at town meetings. This is not dependent on the opinion of the Board of Selectmen, or anything else and in this case requires a meeting. It appears to remove the power of the Board of Selectmen to prevent a Town Meeting.
Prima facie it appears that the Board of Selectmen does not have the power to refuse a Special Town Meeting. An independent legal opinion would be interesting on this issue, since the Board of Selectmen has usurped the power of the judiciary. This must be an independent attorney, and cannot be an attorney on the Board of Selectmen’s payroll to prevent a conflict of interest.
In its refusal the Board of Selectmen noted that the meeting was properly posted. In this it appears to rely on CGS Sec 7-3, which requires publishing notice in a newspaper. This is a state-legislated monopoly and appears to be illegal and unconstitutional since it disenfranchises a large part of the electorate. The statute mandates both what is required and how it should be done. In the past, Easton has avoided this conflict by sending postcards, which it has done for at least 40 to 50 years. That is until recently when doing so was classified as “too expensive.” This unilateral decision should have been made by a Town Meeting of taxpayers who should at least have had the opportunity to make their own decisions as to how they should receive important information that concerns them as residents of Easton.
Tags: connecticut general statutes, Easton, Easton Board of Selectmen, op ed, postcard notices, postcards, town meeting
About author
Derek Buckley, Former Easton Town Clerk
Share this article
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement