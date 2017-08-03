Fall field hockey holds registration

The Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton’s Fall Field Hockey program is entering its 14th year and includes teams for first and second grade, third and fourth grade, fifth and sixth grade, and seventh grade and eighth grade.

The first- and second-grade team is a developmental program. The third- and fourth-grade team is a blended team with three-to-four weekend scrimmages in October and November. Each practices on Monday and Wednesday from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. at Joel Barlow High field D.

The fifth- and sixth-grade team is a blended program based age and experience. There are two practices a week and games on Saturday or Sunday at times to be determined.

The seventh-grade team has two-to-three practices a week at the Boys and Girls Club on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and on Sunday from 4 to 4:30. Games will be on Saturday or Sunday.

The eighth-grade team has two practices per week on Tuesday and Thursday from 4:14 to 5:45 at Joel Barlow high field D and games on Saturday or Sunday.

The club reserves the right to blend games by grade based on registration.

The program strives to teach the elementary school age group proper positioning and stick skills and will play fun games at practice. The middle-school players will continue to focus on technique, high skill level and game strategies. The experience the girls gain in this program prepares players for field hockey in high school.

A link will be sent to registered parents to place their uniform order online through Catonah Sports. Players will need will need to purchase a jersey and skort. Returning players who have uniforms that still fits do not need to purchase a new uniform. The deadline for orders is Aug. 18.

Players also need goggles, mouth guards, sticks and shin guards. The club has sticks it can loan for the season if needed.

To register, visit https://leagueathletics.com/Registration/SignIn.asp?n=35284&org=REDDING-EASTONFIELDHOCKEY.ORG.

The program is also offering three pre-season clinics on Aug. 20-22 at the club run by the Barlow field hockey team and coaches. First through fourth grade meets from 5 to 6 and fifth through eighth grade meets from 5:30 to 7. Players must register for this event.>

The cost to attend any or all three is $45 and includes a pizza party following the Aug. 22 clinic.