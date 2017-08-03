Spotlight on area events

Swim Across the Sound

St. Vincent’s Swim Across the Sound will be celebrating 30 years on Saturday, Aug. 5, as approximately 160 swimmers, accompanied by 100 boats, will swim across Long Island Sound to raise money and support for the thousands of people who are battling cancer and their families.

As the swimmers make their way across the Sound, hundreds of supporters will gather from 2 to 6 p.m. to cheer them on as they make their final approach to Captain’s Cove Seaport, One Bostwick Avenue, Bridgeport. The dockside celebration is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Swim, visit SwimAcrosstheSound.org.

Meet K-9 Officer TJ

Easton’s new police dog made his debut at the department on June 26 and was immediately turned over to his new partner and handler, Officer Tamra French, to begin bonding. TJ was named for Staff Sgt. Todd “T.J.” Lobraico Jr., 22, of Sherman, who was killed in action while serving active duty in Afghanistan with the United States Air Force in 2013. When a military dog signaled the approaching enemy, Lobraico pushed the dog and its handler out of harm’s way, sacrificing his own safety to allow his fellow soldiers to take cover.

The community will have an opportunity to meet TJ in person at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Monday, Aug. 7, at 5:30 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library. TJ Lobraico’s dad will be there, too.

Farm tour

Citizens for Easton invites the community to its ninth annual Farm Tour at a new location to accommodate the growing popularity of this annual self-guided tour.

This celebration of Easton, a local farming community within Fairfield County, is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road, Easton.

Birds, bees hike

Scott Kruitbosch, bird expert from the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, will discuss birds, bees, and odonata, an order of carnivorous insects including dragonflies and damselflies, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area, Weston. Park at the Bradley Road entrance to the permit parking lot at Trout Brook Valley, Weston. The uncommon tiger spiketail dragonfly, a threatened species in Connecticut, has been sighted in Trout Brook Valley. The terrain is easy. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).

Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.

Hailey Watson from Easton is among the middle-school aged performers in Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr. , which will be playing at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts on Saturday, Aug. 12, with two performances at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 60-minute musical is based on the Tony Award-winning musical and Academy Award-winning film where a small-town girl searches for a new life under the bright lights of 1920s New York City. The Fairfield Performing Arts Studio Summer Camp cast contains approximately 56 campers led by Jennifer Kenny.

Backstage Buzz

Public listener supported radio WPKN 89.5 FM will bring an interview with the founders of the Thrown Stone Theatre Company in Ridgefield on Backstage Buzz with Dolly Curtis of Easton and Geary Danihy, president of the Connecticut Critics Circle and English professor at Quinnipiac Universtiy, on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m.

Backstage Buzz will also air on WMNR 89.5 on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. and on youtube under Backstage Buzz, The Radio Show. It is local information about people and music the audience has listened to for many years.

Staying safe online

The PC Users Group will present tips for staying safe online on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Trumbull from 7-9:00 p.m. The free presentation covers computers, tablets and smartphones. Presenter is Bob Gostischa. For more information visit tpcug-ct.org.

Speaking of Women

60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan, a sexual assault and breast cancer survivor, will be the keynote speaker at the Speaking of Women luncheon, which this year marks its 20th anniversary. The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Waterview in Monroe. Tickets are $175 for the luncheon and program. They are available by contacting Marissa Donnelly at [email protected]