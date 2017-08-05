LETTER: Focus on photos: Enter photography contest

To the Editor:

Shutterbugs unite! With the advent of cell phone digital photography, we’ve all become photographers to some degree.

In the fall, the Easton Arts Council will again host its annual photography contest, with categories 18 and under (youth) and adult.

No matter your experience or skill level, why not focus, shoot — and come up with your personal best photo to enter in the show?

Entries must, in some way, represent Easton’s particular/unique scenic beauty. (Winners from both categories go on permanent display in Easton Town Hall and are available for viewing whenever Town Hall is open.)

Cash prize for both categories is $100. You don’t need to submit your photo until Nov. 18 at the community room of the Easton Library. So mark your calendar and begin taking pictures now, the better to have just the right one to enter on Nov. 18. And speaking of calendars: many of the entries are selected to appear in the Easton Arts Council calendar in the coming year, another fun bonus for photographers.

We especially want to encourage our local youth to participate. (You needn’t live in Easton.) Don’t wait until school starts, when you are crazy-busy, to begin taking pictures!

Get started now and enjoy the experience of having your photo hang with scores of others in the Easton Library community room this fall. You may be the shutterbug who takes home the $100, whose photo goes on permanent display in Easton Town Hall.

More contest details will follow, beginning in September.

Cleo Sonneborn

Sheila Weaver

Co-chairs, Easton Arts Council Photography Show