SLIDESHOW: Easton Fireman’s Carnival is here!

There are still two more nights to get to the Easton Fireman’s Carnival on the green. The Easton Volunteer Fire Co. #1 has brought its popular summer attraction to town for the 76th year.

The carnival began its run on Tuesday and continues on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 11 p.m. on the green in front of the Easton Fire House on Center Road in Easton, Conn.

The raffle prize is a choice of a Chevy Camaro or a Chevy 1500 pickup truck.

The event is the primary fund-raiser for the town’s volunteer fire company. It helps to reinforce the Easton’s small-town ambience and provides an opportunity to connect with friends and neighbors residents don’t often see in their busy day-to-day lives.

Free parking is available at Helen Keller Middle School with a free shuttle bus to the carnival. Pay-one-price ride bracelets are available for $25 every night.

For more information, visit the fire department’s website at eastonvfc.org/carnival or call 203-268-7964.