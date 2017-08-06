Town seeks volunteers to fill vacancies

Easton town government relies on volunteers to help run the town through its many boards and commissions.
From time to time, the Board of Selectmen makes known openings on these various boards and commissions. If you are interested in one of the opportunities listed below or would just like to learn more, contact First Selectman Adam Dunsby at [email protected]
- Board of Assessment Appeals
- Easton Energy Task Force
- Commission for the Aging
- Pension and Benefits Commission
- Conservation Commission/Inland Wetlands
- Planning and Zoning
- Board of Ethics
- Measurer of Wood
- Tax Relief for the Elderly
- Agricultural Commission
- Cemetery Committee
- Library Expansion Building Committee
Though not required, if you belong to a political party, you may wish to contact that town committee, as the parties often interview candidates and make recommendations to the Board of Selectmen.