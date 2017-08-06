Easton Courier

Town seeks volunteers to fill vacancies

By Easton Courier on August 6, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

Easton Town Hall, 225 Center Road, Easton CT 06612

Easton Town Hall, 225 Center Road,
Easton CT 06612

Easton town government relies on volunteers to help run the town through its many boards and commissions.

From time to time, the Board of Selectmen makes known openings on these various boards and commissions. If you are interested in one of the opportunities listed below or would just like to learn more, contact First Selectman Adam Dunsby at [email protected]

  • Board of Assessment Appeals
  • Easton Energy Task Force
  • Commission for the Aging
  • Pension and Benefits Commission
  • Conservation Commission/Inland Wetlands
  • Planning and Zoning
  • Board of Ethics
  • Measurer of Wood
  • Tax Relief for the Elderly
  • Agricultural Commission
  • Cemetery Committee
  • Library Expansion Building Committee

Though not required, if you belong to a political party, you may wish to contact that town committee, as the parties often interview candidates and make recommendations to the Board of Selectmen.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid showcases tech prowess
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress