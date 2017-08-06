Town seeks volunteers to fill vacancies

Easton town government relies on volunteers to help run the town through its many boards and commissions.

From time to time, the Board of Selectmen makes known openings on these various boards and commissions. If you are interested in one of the opportunities listed below or would just like to learn more, contact First Selectman Adam Dunsby at [email protected]

Board of Assessment Appeals

Easton Energy Task Force

Commission for the Aging

Pension and Benefits Commission

Conservation Commission/Inland Wetlands

Planning and Zoning

Board of Ethics

Measurer of Wood

Tax Relief for the Elderly

Agricultural Commission

Cemetery Committee

Library Expansion Building Committee

Though not required, if you belong to a political party, you may wish to contact that town committee, as the parties often interview candidates and make recommendations to the Board of Selectmen.