The Easton 10-and-under district baseball team captured the Cal Ripken 10A Xtreme League championship on Saturday July 29, by coming from behind to defeat Danbury 9-5 at Field of Dreams in front of a large hometown crowd.

Three days earlier Easton defeated the same opponent 7-1 in the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination tournament. That dropped Danbury to the loser’s bracket, where it beat Newtown on Friday get to the championship.

After falling behind 4-0, Easton started battling back in the second inning. Jesse Covino stole home for Easton’s first run before Aidan Simonson’s (three hits, three RBI) triple scored T.J. Baer and Billy Bardani to cut the lead to 4-3.

In the third, Lucas Asanovic tied it up at 4-4 with an RBI double. Easton pulled ahead for good with four runs in the fourth thanks to a bases-loaded walk to Ryan Hicks, followed by an RBI single by Connor Thomas that scored James Pereira.

Meanwhile, Cam Forte was dominant on the mound, as he shut down the Danbury attack by throwing a complete game and allowing only three hits. He was helped defensively by Will Gregor, who made several unassisted putouts at first base.

In the fifth inning, Easton added its final run as Liam Kelly ripped a double and came around to score.

Easton finished the season at 20-5, won the town’s first-ever district title, finished third in the state tournament and then won its final 10 games to capture the Cal Ripken Xtreme Championship.