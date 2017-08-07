UI system work will cause brief outage Aug. 19

During the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 19, United Illuminating will be conducting system testing at an electrical substation in Fairfield to maintain the reliability of its energy grid.

During this procedure, which will be conducted between 3 and 5 a.m., customers in areas of Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton may experience a brief power outage. The outage is expected to last less than five minutes.

Customers may wish to check clocks and electronic devices that typically need to be reset following an outage.

This work is part of UI’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe, reliable energy grid that’s capable of meeting the needs of its customers and communities now and into the future, according to Ed Crowder, spokesman.