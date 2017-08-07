Easton Courier

Man charged with DUI after crashing into stone wall

By Easton Courier on August 7, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Alexander Brumeister

A 911 call about a one-car crash into a stone wall in front of a Rock House Road residence on July 28 at 7:12 p.m. led to charges against a Massachusetts man.

The driver, Alexander Brumeister, 28, of 514 Main St., West Newbury, Mass., was not injured, police said.

Burmeister appeared intoxicated and failed three sobriety field tests that he was asked to perform, police said. His behavior during booking was erratic, and he refused to take a breath test.  

Burmeister was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive right, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Burmeister was ordered to appear in court date Aug. 10 in Bridgeport.  Bond was $40.

