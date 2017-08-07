Operation Hope holds annual tag sale fund-raiser

Operation Hope’s annual “Really Big” tag sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon-4 p.m., at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield, rain or shine. Admission is $1. All proceeds support Operation Hope’s mission to end hunger and homelessness for those most in need in the community.

Donations will be accepted at First Church Monday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9-noon and 5-8 p.m. Accepted donations include furniture, household goods, jewelry, table/kitchen linens, pictures/paintings, toys, gaming systems, newer electronics (flat screen TVs, monitors and newer computers), bikes and outdoor/sporting goods. Operation Hope cannot accept bedding, clothing, cribs, shoes or books. Furniture cannot be picked up by Operation Hope. For details, visit bit.ly/ohtagsale2017. For acceptable hardware, suggested donations and details, visit bit.ly/ohsmash2017.

“The tag sale is one of our largest community-wide fundraisers where we raise money and awareness to ensure everyone has access to safe and affordable housing, food and basic necessities,” said Carla Miklos, executive director, Operation Hope. “The State has cuts its funding to Operation Hope and further cuts are looming. We still need to feed the 1 in 7 hungry people in Connecticut who don’t have enough to eat, serve over 180,000 meals in our Community Kitchen and Food Pantry, shelter at least 200 people a year and provide affordable housing to nearly 300 households a year. We count on your support, and this event is a fun way to help out.”

The event is in need of volunteers. For more information, contact Volunteer Program Manager Donna Schmidt at 203-292-5588, ext. 207 or [email protected].

For more information about Operation Hope, call 203-292-5588 or visit operationhopect.org.