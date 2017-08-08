‘Officer Mark’ marks 20 years of training DARE officers

Easton Police Officer Mark Pastor recently trained new DARE officers this week at the Police Academy in Meriden. He brought his team of 5 officers from throughout the state and Vermont to the Easton Community Center to teach their first DARE class.

This is Pastor’s 20th DARE officer training where he has trained all the DARE officers in Connecticut and several other states.

The newly minted Dare officers visited the Easton Community Center’s Summer Camp where they informed and taught the children about making safe choices, drug use and abuse, role reversal, violence and the dangers of drinking and driving.