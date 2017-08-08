Neonatal ICU modernization moves forward at Bridgeport Hospital

The $7 million modernization of the Allison Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Bridgeport Hospital campus of Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital has passed its halfway point toward a planned December 2017 completion.

Spearheaded by a major gift from the Allison family of Westport, the 100% philanthropy-supported Bridgeport Hospital Foundation initiative to fund the NICU project recently surpassed $6 million. Some of the recent funding came from guests at a May 17 reception in Fairfield to discuss the project and pay tribute to the unit’s 40-year medical leader, Robert Herzlinger, MD.

Established by Bridgeport Hospital in 1973, the NICU became part of Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital when Bridgeport and Yale New Haven hospitals consolidated their pediatric services in 2012, giving Bridgeport area families improved access to a higher and broader level of neonatal specialty care.

For more information on the NICU modernization campaign, visit foundation.bridgeporthospital.org/recep_for_herzlinger/