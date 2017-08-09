Easton native stars in Vietnam War film

Taylor Owen drew on her Easton upbringing and family life for her lead role in an independent film inspired by the real life story of a bride who travelled to Las Vegas to marry her sweetheart to dodge the draft during the Vietnam War.

The real-life event took place on Aug. 26, 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed an executive order that stated any man married after midnight that night would no longer be able to use marriage as a draft deferment, which it had been previously.

The only place a couple could get married that quickly in the U.S. was in Nevada. Young adults from all over the country rushed to get married that night in hopes to save the young men from the war.

I Got You Babe, written and directed by Ashton Avila, is set to be screened at the Academy Qualifying Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival on Aug. 10.

“​In the spring of 2012, I sat in a lecture hall at the University of Rhode Island discussing the impact of the Vietnam War on young people in the U.S. during a class titled ‘Rebel Images in Film,’ Avila wrote in her director’s statement.

As she began researching the movements that influenced many of the films they watched, she came across the date Aug. 26, 1965.

“The more I read, the more real this story became,” Avila said. “I couldn’t help but ask myself, what decision would I have made that night?” Availa said. “Would I have married my high school boyfriend? Would I have found a friend to marry?”

Inspired by the true story of Claudia Reott, the film follows a young woman’s journey to marry her boyfriend in Las Vegas by midnight. Avila renamed Reott Beth in the film.

“I’m different from Beth in a lot of ways,” Owen said. “I grew up in a time and a family where I was raised to speak my mind.”

She went on, “Actually, in the scene where Beth is driving away from her home and breaks down, thinking of her mom back home not understanding, I used a lot of my Easton roots

to get to that emotional place.”

“I had a note my mother had written me about how proud my parents were of me for following my dreams and how they miss me every day,” Owen said about the deep connection she felt for the character of Beth.

Owen grew up in Easton and was educated in the public schools. She studied theater with renowned actress and director Diana Canova.

A dramatic actress, Owen, who is a member of the Barlow class of 2012, played the female lead in Rashomon, a pivotal role in her development as an artist.

After graduating from Barlow, Owen attended Chapman University in Orange, Calif., where she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in screen acting in the university’s highly competitive Dodge College film school.

She now lives in West Hollywood where she co-founded a filmmaking and distribution company with her partner, a fellow Dodge College graduate.

Festival run began this month

I Got You Babe was completed in April so this is the beginning of its festival run. It was screened at the Academy Qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival as its World Premiere on Aug. 3, to be followed by the East Coast premiere at the Rhode Island festival. It has additional screenings coming up in Las Vegas and Winchester, Va.

“We hope to take the film to as many film festivals possible and gain support to pitch it as a feature,” Avila said. “One exciting aspect of traveling with this film is the possibility to connect with brides who travelled to Las Vegas to marry their sweethearts for the draft deferment on Aug. 26, 1965.”

Owen said she was moved by the fact that the film is a true story about a historical situation that she had no prior knowledge about. She said it can be easy to forget the people involved were “kids like us, and their brothers and boyfriends were going away to war.”

“The challenge was to take care of Claudia’s story,” Owen said. “This is the only time I have ever acted based on a real person.

She wanted to tell Reott’s story authentically and was therefore gratified to have the chance to meet Reott, which helped her cultivate Beth’s character. Like Beth, Reott carried through with the heart-wrenching decision to marry her sweetheart, even though if meant giving up the dream of higher education she wanted to pursue.

Like Reott, Beth wrestles with the feeling that her boyfriend isn’t thinking of her at all, and it seemed as though there was no good outcome. The real life couple later got divorced but remarried.

“Their story is really a tale in itself,” Owen said. “I was blown away with every emotion I captured in the film, like it was 1965. I could walk away knowing I put myself in her situation.”

Easton ties

“Taylor moved to L.A. to pursue acting, but I know she goes back and visits since her family, who is still in Easton,” Avila said. “Taylor very much considers herself an ‘East Coast Gal.’”

Owen said she is grateful for the opportunity to share the experience of making the movie with her hometown of Easton, “the place I come from, miss and love so dearly.” She hopes that sharing the story will help the film to “continue to grow into something bigger than itself.”

Avila described Owen as a “brilliant actress” and said “there was a feeling of relief when Taylor Owen walked into our audition room last October because we knew we had found our ‘Beth.’

“When casting a role like this, we were concerned because we not only needed someone who could find truth in the emotional rollercoaster this character was about to go through, but someone who could also do it with our character’s most important quality … strength.”

Owen not only brought strength but also empathy to the role, Avila said. “Her presence brings the audience in on the journey with her and that was exactly what we were looking for. As a director, working with someone so intelligent, passionate, and honest made my job easy and very fun.“

“Working with Ashton to tell this story taught me so much as a person and an actor,” Owen said.

“It was a humbling and grounding experience.”

More information about the story that inspired the film is on the website, along with other information about the film, at igotyoubabefilm.com.”

New web series

Owen and her partner have a produced a six-episode web series that will be distributed soon online on youtube and promoted on social media and Instagram.

It’s in post-production now, and ideally will be all completed and distributed online in about a month, she said.

“The best case scenario is that it could be picked up on TV,” she said.

Owen said she is extremely grateful and honored to be pursuing acting as a living. “My family supports me, and I am able to connect people through storytelling so people can understand their stories and where they have been,” she said.

“I am the biggest homebody and miss the people back home. Acting, which is my passion, keeps me going and keeps me out here.”