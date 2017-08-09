Free and low cost mammography screenings

Easton Courier

St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center will offer the following free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older:

  • Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Faith and Hope Apostolic Ministries, 1475 Noble Ave., Bridgeport;
  • Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., House of God Outreach Ministries, 500 Pequonnock Street, Bridgeport;
  • Monday, Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Family Health Center, 762 Lindley Street, Bridgeport;
  • Wednesday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., South West Community Health, 46 Albion Street, Bridgeport.

No prescription is needed, but appointments are required. Walk-ins also are welcome. For those who have insurance, bring your card and a photo ID at time of visit.

To schedule an appointment, call the St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center at 203-576-5500. The mobile mammography program is made possible through St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound.

