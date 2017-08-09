Board of Selectmen news briefs: Phase II of solar array, appointments

Following are news briefs from the Aug. 3 Easton Board of Selectmen meeting. In attendance were First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Selectman Carrie Colangelo. Selectman Robert Lessler was away. There was no public or board member comment, according to the meeting minutes.

Phase II of solar array

John Dunster, representing NorthEast Energy Design & Solutions (NEEDS) along with Cathy Alfandre and Katie Callahan of the Easton Energy Task Force described the expansion or Phase II of the solar array field behind Samuel Staples Elementary School.

The site for the additional solar panels will be north of the existing solar array. The performance of Phase I of the solar project resulted in greater than anticipated energy savings. Continuing on that momentum, Phase II of the project would involve clearing of the property, which it is anticipated that DPW will be able to do.

Easton won the zREC auction with United Illuminating Company, requiring a performance assurance bond, which will be returned once the array has been built. The first selectman will be authorized to sign the standard contract for the purchase and sale of Connecticut Class I renewable energy credits between the Town of Easton and the United Illuminating Company.

Appointments

Irv Silverman was re-appointed as a member of the Agriculture Commission for the term of Jan. 2, 2016 to Jan. 2, 2019.

Victor Alfandre was re-appointed as a member of the Agriculture Commission for the term of Jan. 2, 2016 to Jan. 2, 2019.

Craig Sternberg was re-appointed as a member of the Board of Ethics for the term of of Jan. 2, 2016 to Jan. 2, 2019.

Paul Lindoerfer was re-appointed as a member of the Tax Relief for Elderly Committee for the term of Aug. 14, 2017 to Aug. 15, 2020.

Karen Martin was re-appointed as a member of the Tax Relief for Elderly Committee for the term of Aug. 14, 2017 to Aug. 15, 2020.

Ray Longo was re-appointed as a member of the Tax Relief for Elderly Committee for the term of Aug. 14, 2017 to Aug. 15, 2020.

Marvin Gelfand was re-appointed as a member of the Tax Relief for Elderly Committee for the term of Aug. 14, 2017 to Aug. 15, 2020.

Tax assessor position

The selectmen spoke of reviewing the current assessor’s job description now that Terri Rainieri has announced her upcoming retirement at the end of September. Colangelo would like to review the requirements for similar assessor and assistant assessor positions in other municipalities.

Tax refunds

The board approved the following tax refunds as recommended by Krista Kot, Tax Collector: Francis G. Luperella — $106.88; Porsche Leasing Ltd. — $303.39.