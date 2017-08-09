Spotlight on area events

Farm tour

Citizens for Easton invites the community to its ninth annual Farm Tour at a new location to accommodate the growing popularity of this annual self-guided tour.

This celebration of Easton, a local farming community within Fairfield County, is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road, Easton.

Birds, bees hike

Scott Kruitbosch, bird expert from the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, will discuss birds, bees, and odonata, an order of carnivorous insects including dragonflies and damselflies, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area, Weston. Park at the Bradley Road entrance to the permit parking lot at Trout Brook Valley, Weston. The uncommon tiger spiketail dragonfly, a threatened species in Connecticut, has been sighted in Trout Brook Valley. The terrain is easy. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).

Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.

Hailey Watson from Easton is among the middle-school aged performers in Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr. , which will be playing at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts on Saturday, Aug. 12, with two performances at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 60-minute musical is based on the Tony Award-winning musical and Academy Award-winning film where a small-town girl searches for a new life under the bright lights of 1920s New York City. The Fairfield Performing Arts Studio Summer Camp cast contains approximately 56 campers led by Jennifer Kenny.

Tag benefits Operation Hope

Operation Hope’s annual “Really Big” tag sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon-4 p.m., at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield, rain or shine. Admission is $1. All proceeds support Operation Hope’s mission to end hunger and homelessness for those most in need in the community.

Donations will be accepted at First Church Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9-noon and 5-8 p.m. For acceptable hardware, suggested donations and details, visit bit.ly/ohsmash2017. The event is in need of volunteers. For more information, contact Volunteer Program Manager Donna Schmidt at 203-292-5588, ext. 207 or [email protected]

Easton Arts Council meets

There will be a meeting of the Easton Arts Council on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the home of Sandra Neubert. The meeting is open to the community. For information call Joanne Kant, 203-261-9160.

Westport Farmers’ Market

Westport Farmers’ Market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 50 Imperial Ave.

Westport, with 50 vendors, through Nov/ 9. The market has supported local farming for 12 years. Lori Cochran-Dougall of Easton is executive director. To find out more, visit Westportfarmersmarket.com

Backstage Buzz

Public listener supported radio WPKN 89.5 FM will bring an interview with the founders of the Thrown Stone Theatre Company in Ridgefield on Backstage Buzz with Dolly Curtis of Easton and Geary Danihy, president of the Connecticut Critics Circle and English professor at Quinnipiac Universtiy, on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m.

Backstage Buzz will also air on WMNR 89.5 on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. and on youtube under Backstage Buzz, The Radio Show. It is local information about people and music the audience has listened to for many years.

Staying safe online

The PC Users Group will present tips for staying safe online on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Trumbull from 7-9:00 p.m. The free presentation covers computers, tablets and smartphones. Presenter is Bob Gostischa. For more information visit tpcug-ct.org.

Authors invited

The 39th annual Trumbull Arts Festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, on the Trumbull Town Hall Green.

The festival is inviting authors of all genres to share their works and sell their books to those attending the festival.

The hours of the festival are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participants must supply their own table, canopy, etc.

For more information, or to participate, email [email protected] or call arts coordinator, Emily Areson at 203-452-5065.

Speaking of Women

60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan, a sexual assault and breast cancer survivor, will be the keynote speaker at the Speaking of Women luncheon, which this year marks its 20th anniversary. The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Waterview in Monroe. Tickets are $175 for the luncheon and program. They are available by contacting Marissa Donnelly at [email protected]