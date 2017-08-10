Easton Courier

Easton’s new K-9 takes on a hero’s name

By Susan Hunter on August 10, 2017

Officer Tamra French with K-9 T.J., named for the son of Todd J. Lobraico, at right. — Susan Hunter photo

Officer Tamra French with K-9 T.J. and Todd J. Lobraico. K-9 T.J. is named for Lobraico’s heroic son, Staff  Sgt.  Todd “T.J.” Lobraico Jr. — Susan Hunter photo

K-9 Officer T.J., a sable German shepherd and the police department’s newest member, received a hero’s welcome from enthusiastic residents at a special Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

It was a fitting greeting for a dog who is named for a hero — Staff  Sgt.  Todd “T.J.” Lobraico Jr., 22, of Sherman — who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2013 with the United States Air Force.

T.J.’s father, Todd J. Lobraico, is a former colleague of Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw at the Stamford Police Department.

Lobraico attended the Aug. 7 police commission meeting with his family, and he related his son’s last moments.

On Sept. 5, 2013, T.J. was alerted to an enemy presence by one of the service dogs in his unit.

He pushed the dog and his handler to safety and opened fire, allowing his squad to take cover.

The enemy returned fire, and T.J. was hit and died from his injuries.

“T.J. had a love for dogs,” Lobraico said. “Our family is honored that the Easton Police Department named their newest K-9 for T.J.”

T.J. continued a family tradition of military service. Todd Lobraico, his wife and his father all served in the U. S. Air Force.

Shaw said he was inspired to choose the name T. J. for the department’s K-9 after watching a documentary entitled A Family Mission: The T. J. Lobraico Story, produced by Scott McTavish. The film centers around T.J. Lobraico and also highlights service dogs in the military.

“After watching the documentary, it clicked,” Shaw said. “As horrible as it is for the family to lose a child, it’s a nice way to honor his legacy of being a hero. That name has a legacy.”

Shaw recently reinstated the Easton’s K-9 program, which had been temporarily suspended before Shaw became chief in 2015. Officer Tamra French, who handled the department’s previous K-9 Chase, is now T.J.’s handler.

The police department received a $40,000 grant in October 2016 from the family of Ann and Kenneth Gleszer of Danbury. The Gleszers were World War II veterans and bequeathed donations to area police departments to continue or start up new K-9 programs.

Shaw summarized his thoughts about reinstating the program.

“Let’s get this back to the community,” he said.

Once the grant was received, he researched K-9 trainers and decided on Frank Reda of Superior K-9 Services,

The training process for K-9 T.J. started about a month ago, Reda said, and the dog will receive 1,000 hours of training.

“Three weeks ago this dog didn’t know how to sit,” he said, and one of the first goals is to recognize French as his only handler and to make the dog “neutral.”

“He can’t be overly friendly or overly aggressive,” Reda said.

After K-9 T.J. had been introduced to those attending the meeting, the many children in the audience went outside, despite rain showers, to have their individual photographs taken with the dog.

Officer Tamra French with K-9 T. J. and Tamar Klein, the police department’s assistant animal control officer and her family. — Photo courtesy of Tamra French

Officer Tamra French with K-9 T. J. and Tamar Klein, the police department's assistant animal control officer and her family. — Photo courtesy of Tamra French

“I never dreamed there would be a line of people standing in the rain to take their pictures with us!,” French said. “It was a great feeling.

“The continued support from the community to help reinstate the K-9 program is just one of the many reasons I love working for the town of Easton. To see a full room when I walked in with T. J. was heartwarming.”

Shaw said the department plans to raise funds to offset the cost of T.J.’s food and veterinary bills not covered by the grant.

The dog’s presence in the department will allow members to continue to honor Sgt. T.J. Lobraico, “who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Shaw said.

Easton Police Officer Tamra French with T.J., the department’s new K-9 officer, surrounded by the family of the late Staff Sgt. Todd “T.J.” Lobraico Jr. To the right of French and K-9 T.J. are Todd J. Lobraico (T.J.’s father); his wife and T.J.’s stepmother, Dianne Lobraico, Todd’s daughter Alexa, and his son, Nicholas (front). Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw is at far right, and Todd Lobraico’s son-in-law, Adam Fernandez, is at far left. — Susan Hunter photo

Easton Police Officer Tamra French with T.J., the department's new K-9 officer, surrounded by the family of the late Staff Sgt. Todd "T.J." Lobraico Jr. To the right of French and K-9 T.J. are Todd J. Lobraico (T.J.'s father); his wife and T.J.'s stepmother, Dianne Lobraico, Todd's daughter Alexa, and his son, Nicholas (front). Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw is at far right, and Todd Lobraico's son-in-law, Adam Fernandez, is at far left. — Susan Hunter photo

