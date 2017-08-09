Obituary: Richard H. O’Brien, 60, of Easton

Richard H. O’Brien, age 60, of Easton, Connecticut, passed away on Saturday August 5, 2017 at Bridgeport Hospital while surrounded by his family and friends. Richard’s memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Mary Karen (Devine) O’Brien, his amazing children Kathleen (Katie) and Connor O’Brien.

Born in Flushing Queens, he was the son of the late William F. O’Brien and is survived by his mother Kathleen (Somers) O’Brien. Richard grew up in N. Massapequa, NY in a large loving family as one of six children.

Richard was always a hard worker, driven to excel at school and sports. He graduated from Plainedge High School in New York in 1974. He was the captain of the High School basketball team leading them to victory in the NY State Championships. After high school he spent three months driving across the country.

Richard attended New York State Institute of Technology, and was one of the first students to enroll in their new Computer Graphics Masters Program. Richard was on the forefront of the design and implementation of launching three national news networks.

He was the Creative Director at CNBC, concurrently, he was also the Creative Director for the launch of America’s Talking Channel (which became MSNBC), he was the Senior Vice President and Creative Director for Fox News Channel for the last 21 years.

Richard created the groundbreaking, dynamic graphic look of FNC that transformed the landscape of American television news. Many of his colleagues credit him as a genius in his field. He LOVED his job and always said how lucky he was to get to work with such talented and creative people everyday. The people who worked for him loved him.

Richard gave a start, a first job, to dozens of animators and graphic artists. The depth and breadth of the outpouring of love and support that has been expressed is truly amazing.

As one of his dear friends said, “I’ve not known anyone—especially someone charged with running a department at a major TV news operation—who could be so upbeat every day. The world seemed like one big wonderland to him, something to try to capture with his beloved camera and share with the rest of us.”

He was a wonderful, generous person with a great sense of humor and an amazing zest for life. He loved a good party and he was the most fun dance partner! He loved simple things, spending time with his family, gardening on a Saturday morning, walking his beloved huskies Sophie and Max.

We spent many wonderful summers on Cape Cod with neighbors that we’ve known and loved for over 20 years. We traveled as a family to wonderful places around the world but his favorite trips were visiting our many relatives in England and Ireland.

Richard is additionally survived by his sister Pattie O’Brien and her spouse Meryl Meisler; his brother Paul O’Brien and his wife Eva, his nephews PJ, Jonathan and his niece Emily O’Brien; his sister Jacqueline (O’Brien) Callindes and her husband Jon, his nephews, Jonathon and James Callindes; his sister in law Jodi O’Brien and his nephew, Billy O’Brien, Jr.; his father-in-law Ted Devine; his brothers-in-law Eamonn and Gerard Devine, his niece Morgan and nephew Sean Devine.

Richard was pre-deceased by his older brother Billy and his nephew David O’Brien along with his beloved mother-in-law Kathleen Devine.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 3-8 PM in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday 11 AM directly at Notre Dame of Easton Church. His interment will be private.

Richard’s family would prefer memorial contribution to: Notre Dame of Easton Sanctuary Fund (to benefit the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry) 655 Morehouse Road, Easton, CT 06612.

For travel directions or to sign his guest register, please www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.