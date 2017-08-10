The Connecticut Rockets, an elite travel fastpitch softball program of the Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton, will be conducting tryouts for the 2018 season.

Age divisions are as follows: 16-and-under (born 2001-2002), 14-and-under (born 2003-2004) and 12-and-under (born 2005-2006).

Players are welcome to participate in one or more sessions in their age group. For more information, email [email protected] or visit the Rockets website at www.ctrockets.org.

Tryouts are at the Boys & Girls Club at 170 Cross Highway in Redding. Dates are as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 12, from 8 to 11 a.m. (12-and-under) and 11 to 2 p.m. (14-and-under and 16-and-under)

Sunday, August 13, from 8 to 11 a.m. (14-and-under and 16-and-under); from 11 to 2 (12-and-under)

Monday, Aug. 14, from 5:30 to 7:45 (make ups, all age groups)

Each tryout session will provide an opportunity to showcase hitting, fielding and throwing skills, as well as pitching and catching. Coaches will run drills to evaluate speed, quickness, base running, and overall athleticism. Most sessions will incorporate simulated at-bats with live pitching.

Coaches will be looking for outstanding effort, positive attitude, the ability to translate instruction into action, and coachable athletes who love fastpitch softball and work hard to compete at a higher level.