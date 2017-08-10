EDITORIAL: Community picnic makes its debut

As it celebrates the ninth anniversary of the popular Easton Farm Tour, Citizens for Easton has added a community picnic to the itinerary on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road.

The new tour venue is a natural for the celebration of farming, since the school was built to look like a large and prosperous farm. To our knowledge, there is no other school like it.

The self-guided tour and community picnic will join another Easton tradition on the elementary school campus: The popular Trunk or Treat Halloween Eve treat, followed by the bonfire, courtesy of the Easton Lions Club.

The Easton pavilion makes a nice, shaded gathering spot for community events. Down the road, town officials and residents would like to add more amenities, starting with actual bathrooms to replace portable toilets, which are no one’s favorite.

The farm tour will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the picnic from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

While celebrating nine years of successful farm tours, the event sponsors said they realized there is a desire for more.

The ‘more’ consists of a place to convene and celebrate the unique Easton community and its agrarian roots. Since everyone likes a good party, they decided to celebrate the ongoing farm tour with the addition of a party.

Music from Easton’s own Dan Tressler & Friends will create the backdrop for the old-style picnic. Guests are encouraged to bring a favorite dish at the community table or purchase some delicious treats from the food trucks and kick back with tunes from Tressler & Friends.

Everyone is asked to bring chairs, blankets, BYOB and a willingness to have a laid-back good time. There will even be a family kickball game for all to play.

Skinny Pines — an Easton-based purveyor of wood-fired pizza — will be on site with their mobile, wood-fired oven selling pizza along with Edison’s Famous Ice Cream and Rise Brewing Company. The Easton Community Center will engage kids in old-time fun and games.

It’s an opportunity to discover Easton’s year-round farm stores with seasonal agricultural products and services, including fresh veggies, fruit, honey, eggs, mulch, herbs, meat, flowers, Christmas trees, horseback riding, educational events, or classes on animal husbandry, bee keeping, growing, composting and healthy eating.

Learn what farming was like for children and adults 100 years ago from the Easton Historical Society at the Historic Bradley-Hubbell House Farm and antique tool demonstration.

If the community picnic is as popular as it’s expected to be, it will join not only the lineup of the Farm Tour, Trunk or Treat and the bonfire, but also the Fireman’s Carnival, Memorial Day Parade and Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffles as beloved Easton traditions.

For more information visit the Easton Farm Tour website at citizensforeaston.org/the-easton-farm-tour/.