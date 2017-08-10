Mabel gets facelift in time for Easton Farm Tour

Fresh from her facelift and looking shiny and bright, Mabel is ready to greet the public in time for the Citizens for Easton Farm Tour and Community Picnic on Saturday.

The Historical Society of Easton just refurbished Mabel — Dick Greiser’s 1953 Allis-Chalmers B tractor — with help from a few Troop 88 Boy Scouts and friends.

The tractor is a former farm tool and a piece of Easton’s farming history. The historical society embarked on the refurbishing project during the final days of July, according to society member Anne Manusky.

“During the weeding, scrubbing, and sanding of the tractor many friends and residents stopped to visit and check on the progress,” Manusky said.

“At that time, we were informed of some interesting history: The tractor had been referred to as ‘Mabel,’ and that she has been sitting in the Center Road and Route 136 intersection next to the gas pumps at Greiser’s store since the 1980’s.”

Mabel has had her first coat of paint and is ready to be part of the ninth annual farm tour.

“As her working days have ended and she is now a piece of art; please enjoy her and be gentle — maybe stop by for a photo with Mabel?” Manusky said.

“Thank you to Dick Greiser for allowing us to make this a possibility come real, and to Chester Burley, Historical Society of Easton president, for your 25-plus years vision and perseverance.”

The farm tour will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road, Easton. Guests will be invited to take self-guided tours of Easton farms and the historic Bradley-Hubbell Homestead.

Directly following the farm tour, the community picnic will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 at the Easton Pavilion on the Staples school campus.