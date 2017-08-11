Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Aug. 14

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Third Grade Book Club. Kids in third grade join us to read the book: Francine Poulet Meets the Ghost Raccoon by Kate DiCamillo. Copies of the book are available at Easton Public Library. Popcorn will be served. Registration is required.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Thursday, Aug. 17

2:30-4:00 p.m. — Teen End-of-Summer Ice Cream Party. Make your own sundaes, claim your summer reading raffle prizes and play games with your friends. Registration is suggested.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. – Beyond Reading Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of Commonwealth by Ann Patchett.

Friday, Aug. 18

3:30 p.m. — Dancin’ With Hoops. Judi Ann Jones is back for our Summer Reading Finale. Come for a musically fueled interactive Hoop Dancing Program designed to inspire and ignite creative movement, dance, physical expression, play and laughter. Custom hula hoops will be available and all ages are welcome to participate. Registration is required.