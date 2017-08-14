Easton Board of Finance OKs Munis report

The Easton Board of Finance approved the Munis Financial Report presented by the town’s Finance Director, Christine Calvert.

Munis is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software system developed by Plano, Texas-based Tyler Technologies for the specific needs of municipalities. It is widely used throughout Connecticut towns and cities for planning, auditing, accounting and other financial tasks, and is used by the state government as well.

The Munis report provides a detailed snapshot of the current state of the town’s finances. Typically, summer is a slow season for those involved in a variety of town boards, and the Board of Finance is no exception.

Accordingly, the Aug. 1 meeting provided an opportunity for the board to review the report prior to the beginning of the busier season that comes with fall.

The report notes that the town finished the 2016-17 fiscal year with an addition of approximately $1 million to the town’s surplus. In addition to demonstrating fiscal responsibility on the part of the various town departments, building a surplus is critical to dealing with the financial uncertainty that lies ahead.

“We still don’t know what will happen with respect to the state’s budget,” said Calvert.

Among the future expenditures under question are the two bridges along South Park Avenue. The state provided grant money in recent years to defray the cost of engineering work involved in the projects. Even if the town subsequently receives more grant dollars, replacing the two bridges is expected to cost the town at least $400,000.

More recently, the state zeroed out the assistance it provides to the town for special education. The town still receives about $768,000 in total state funding, but that amount is likely to decrease as Connecticut’s legislators and governor attempt to alleviate the state’s budget deficit.

“The state government is going in the wrong direction,” board member Michael Kot said. “As a town, we have to prepare for a time when there is no more state funding.”

“There’s nothing to suggest that the situation will get any brighter in Hartford,” added Calvert.

In tandem with the Munis report, the Board of Finance also approved a myriad of line-item transfers that had occurred during the year. These totaled exactly $190,838.

Most transfers result from unforeseen events. For example, the Senior Center provides transportation to seniors who live in Easton, and it realized a budget savings of $9,000 in its fuel budget because the cost of gasoline decreased so dramatically during the fiscal year. It requested a one-time transfer of this money to its supply budget.

Among other business, the board approved two appropriations from the town’s undesignated funds budget:

An appropriation of $19,699 to two different pension funds that cover Easton employees. This total includes a $10,000 appropriation for the Municipal Employees Retirement Fund and $9,699 for the town’s defined-contribution pension fund. The $10,000 came from a remaining balance in the town’s budget for legal services.

An appropriation of $3,627 for Emergency Medical Services, to defray the cost of replacing a generator.

A variety of improvements in the board’s operations have been proposed by board Chairman Matt Gachi. These will be discussed more fully, and possibly adopted, at finance meetings during the fall.