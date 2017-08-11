Obituary: Marilyn A. Marlin, 78, formerly of Easton

Marilyn Ann (Mako) Marlin, 78, a resident of Harwich, MA, died Wednesday, August 9, 2017 after a yearlong struggle with liver cancer in Bethel Health Care Center in Bethel, CT. Marilyn had been living in Sandy Hook during her illness in the care of her daughters till just before her death.

Marilyn was born on May 31, 1939 in Bridgeport, CT to parents George Mako and Carmella (Savino) Mako (both deceased). The third of four children, her siblings Elizabeth Cowan (deceased), George Mako, Jr. of Orange, CT and Roger Mako of Stratford. Marilyn graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport in 1957 and worked as a secretary early in her career.

While working for Bridgeport Machines, she met her future husband John C. Marlin at a Memorial Day picnic after being set up by friends. Married August 28, 1965, the couple lived in Monroe before settling in Easton in 1969 where they raised their family.

Marilyn was an amazing wife to John and mother to her two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica, who relished in being a stay at home mom. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and canning. Family was always her first priority.

Marilyn was very active in the Easton Volunteer Fire Department’s women’s auxiliary, the Siren Aide, serving in multiple leadership positions during the 70’s and 80’s. After taking a break to raise children, Marilyn worked in various positions in the Easton public schools until accepting a full-time position at Joel Barlow High School in 1981.

Initially working in the guidance department, Marilyn eventually took on the role of data processing for the school. Marilyn loved her job and the people she worked with. She was a dedicated and diligent professional who took considerable pride in her work.

Despite her incredible work ethic, she took the time to make her co-workers laugh, cracking jokes and singing down the hall as she picked up the attendance or seeing to the needs of the staff and students. She created a welcoming atmosphere to anyone who passed through her office door. Students would often come and visit Marilyn knowing she was someone who would just listen with a caring heart.

Marilyn and her family loved vacationing in Cape Cod where she eventually moved with her husband when she retired in 2001. During her retirement, Marilyn was active in the Harwich Cranberry Festival and volunteering at the Harwich Center on Aging where her friendly welcoming personality brought much joy to the elderly of the Harwich community. In her free time, she spent her afternoons enjoying time with her friends and walking her beloved dog, Oliver, at Red River Beach.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Marlin of Sandy Hook, CT and Jessica O’Meara with husband Brian O’Meara, of Sandy Hook, CT, brothers George Mako, Jr. of Orange, CT and Roger M. Mako of Stratford, CT, grandchildren Brenden M. Peterson, Devin J. Peterson and Lindsey M. Civitelli, in addition to many loving nieces and nephews.

Marilyn is predeceased by her beloved husband of 38 years, John C. Marlin of Harwich, MA, parents George and Carmella Mako of Stratford, CT, sister Elizabeth Cowan of Harwich, MA and her beloved Boston Terrier, Oliver.

A memorial service with interment is planned for Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Trinity (Episcopal) Church, 36 Main Street, Newtown, CT. Reception is planned immediately following the service in the Glover Community Room of Trinity Church. All are welcomed.

Arrangements were coordinated by Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, CT. Please contact them at 203-426-2751 with any questions regarding the memorial arrangements. In lieu of flower, donations can be made to the Bethel Visiting Nurses Association, 70 Stony Hill Road, Bethel, CT 06801.