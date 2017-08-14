Police log: Domestic fights, deceased chickens found roadside

The Easton Police Department responded to 101 calls from Aug. 7 to 10, including two complaints of disorderly conduct, and a report of deceased chickens found by the side of the road.

Domestic fight

Officers were dispatched to Westwood Drive for a report of a son and father yelling at each other Aug. 8 at 10:05 p.m. The argument began with siblings arguing between each other about ice cream being spilled in the vehicle and then again on purpose in the bedroom, police said.

The father attempted to break up the argument between the two juveniles, police said. One of the juveniles began to scream and ran to the bathroom and locked himself in the bathroom. The father continued yelling at the juvenile, who would not unlock the bathroom door.

The father then struck the door using his knee, putting a hole in the door. He later stated that this was done in an attempt to check on his son for his safety, police said.

The father was issued a misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct. He was ordered to appear in court on Aug. 9.

Disorderly conduct

On Aug. 9 at 12:09 a.m., after receiving a 911 call, officer’s arrived to the home of local residents because of an argument between the couple, which, as the argument continued, became physical.

The argument started when the first victim/offender started yelling at the second victim/offender about an incident that took place out of town last week, police said.

Both offenders were issued a misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct and ordered to appear in court Aug. 9.

Deceased chickens

A police officer found three deceased chickens with parts missing but feathers intact on Route 58 Aug. 9 at 1:36 p.m.

Alarm registration

In accordance with the Town Ordinance pertaining to alarm systems, any resident who has an active alarm system monitored by a central station is required to register their alarm with the Easton Police Department. Read more at eastonctpolice.com.

Total Calls — 101

Accidents — 2

Aided/EMS — 5

Alarm — 8

Animal Control — 8

Assist other Dept. — 0

Fire Calls — 1

Noise — 1

Scam calls/Fraud — 0

Suspicious Activity — 1

Suspicious Persons — 2

Suspicious MV — 5

Total MV Stops — 8

Infractions/Misdemeanor — 1

Written Warning — 6

Verbal — 1

Clear/No Action — 1

Arrest — 3