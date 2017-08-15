Restraining orders added to charges against former Easton EMT

Two restraining orders were added to the charges against a college student and former emergency medical technician with the Easton Volunteer Medical Service.

Christopher Barlow, 20, of Duxbury, Mass., appeared in Plymouth District Court n Plymouth, Mass. on Aug. 11, when the two restraining orders were added.

Barlow was arrested June 26 on charges of stockpiling illegal weapons and impersonating a police officer. Local, state and federal officials had searched his parents’ house, where they found guns, fake IDs and items to make incendiary devices.

His lawyer asked for an extension of his probable cause hearing until Sept. 22, and Peterson approved it, the Plymouth District Court clerk confirmed.

Barlow has been held since his arrest in the Plymouth County House of Corrections jail, pending a dangerousness hearing.

Although he’s held without bond, Barlow’s former girlfriend, 20, requested a restraining order against him. Judge Scott Peterson granted the request for the former girlfriend and, at their parents’ request, for her 14-year-old sister, the clerk confirmed.

Barlow, a Sacred Heart University student, was part of the college live-in program at the Easton EMS in Connecticut during the school year, now ended. He graduated from Duxbury High School in 2015.

Duxbury Police Department detectives obtained search and arrest warrants for Barlow after a long investigation, Duxbury police said.

Federal agents and a bomb squad raided Barlow’s room and found two locked boxes containing a cache of firearms, according to Jonathan Hall, Channel 7, WHDH News, in Boston. A ski mask, police baton and handcuffs were among the stash of weapons.

Barlow was also in possession of a fake Homeland Security ID card, a special agent Coast Guard badge and a Connecticut special officer’s badge. An investigation including a search of his computers is underway to determine if he is linked to terror, according to Channel 7 News in Boston.

Court documents include Barlow was armed with a handgun and a double-edged knife when police arrested Barlow at Brewster Ambulance in Plymouth, according to Channel 7 News in Boston.

Duxbury police say they received a tip earlier in June that stated Barlow was in possession of illegal weapons. His family initially denied investigators access to his room, but later complied.

The investigation was carried out with help from the Easton Police Department, Connecticut State Police, U.S. Homeland Security, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Massachusetts State Police.

Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw said the local department has an open investigation into the matter and is working with the Duxbury Police Department. He said he would have no further comment until the investigation is completed.

Barlow was Easton’s first college live-in volunteer emergency medical technician. Having served as an EMT for the Brewster Ambulance Service in Massachusetts and pursuing a career path as an emergency room doctor, he seemed like a natural fit.

Barlow said he was drawn to the opportunity to participate in the live-in program.

Although Barlow won’t be coming back, the Easton EMS said the live-in program is working well overall, and the service is seeking to recruit a couple more participants.