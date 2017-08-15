Fireman’s Carnival brought thrills and chills for 76th season

Two-year-old Jade Santiago sat with her father, Javier Santiago, in the seat of the big green dinosaur with purple polka dots as the ride swirled. Santiago and his family attended the opening night of the Easton Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival.

Santiago said it was the first time his family has come to the carnival, and the dinosaur ride was the first-ever ride for Jade. His wife, Jen Santiago, said it was a fun-filled family night and a great way to beat the heat.

Others chose to beat the heat with water. Christopher Barcello Jr., 9, sat in the dunk tank while his father and friends threw balls, hitting the target and sinking him into the large, cool tub of water. Christopher Barcello Sr. and his wife, Vicky, said the Easton Fireman’s carnival is the best social event of the year and their family’s favorite thing about Easton.

“It’s a great carnival; I mean the whole town looks forward to it every year, and honestly, Christopher Jr. has been waiting the whole summer to do this so he can go in the dunk tank,” Barcello said.

The Fireman’s Carnival ran from Aug. 1 to 6 on the green in front of the Easton Fire House on Center Road. It was rained out on one night, Aug. 2. The event is the primary fund-raiser for the Easton Volunteer Fire Co. #1.

The carnival was filled with kiddie rides and teen thrills. There were also sand craft activities, stuffed animals, and carnival favorites like funnel cake, cotton candy, hot dogs and hamburgers. There were tents for eating, tents for bingo and a tent to sell raffles.

Deputy Fire Marshal Schuyler Sherwood said that although he did not have an exact count, he believed thousands of people had already come to the carnival, and it was only opening night.

“It is a great opportunity for all in the community and neighboring communities to come out and have fun while supporting the local fire department,” he said.

Sgt. Jonathan Arnold of the Easton Police Department said it was a good opening night; busy, but with no problems, despite the sizable crowd.

“It’s an excellent event,” Arnold said.

Casey Meskers, president of the Easton Fire Company, said proceeds from the carnival will be used to buy fire gear and pay for training. He said last year’s proceeds helped purchase a pickup truck for the department.

Mike Kamszik, Rich Stone and Mike Kocsis sold $25 raffle tickets for an opportunity to win either a 2017 Chevy Silverado 1500 4×4, or a 2017 Chevy Camaro SS.

Kamszik said the winner picks either vehicle and the other is returned to the dealer. Both vehicles retail for $40,000 and only 4,000 tickets were sold at the carnival. A live drawing was held on the carnival Facebook page.

“Why spend money on a stuffed animal when you can drive away with a new car,” Kocsis said.

Mike Sellitti was the lucky winner, according to the Facebook page.