Malloy’s office asks Easton, all state municipalities for financial information

The state continues to go without a budget, as legislators work on proposals following the acceptance of labor concessions in the recent deal with the State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition.

Last week, towns across the state received a letter from the office of Secretary Ben Barnes, of the Office of Policy and Management, seeking a great deal of financial information regarding “the fiscal health of municipalities.”

Barnes’ letter was in response to a request by Gov. Dannel Malloy to gather information and analysis about “municipal aid, local tax levels, expenditure trends, fund balances, and any other criteria that could better inform our decisions,” according to a letter Malloy sent to Barnes.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby received the letter from Barnes, and a copy of Malloy’s letter to Barnes. Barnes asked for “estimates of your General Fund’s total fund balance and unassigned fund balance as of June 30, 2017.”

Barnes also requested “projections of your municipality’s General Fund total fund balance and unassigned fund balance of of June 30, 2018, based on the assumptions from your adopted FY 18 budget.”

In addition, Barnes asked for supplemental information about the potential effect of a continuing state budget impasse on Easton’s finance, such as contingency plans to use the fund balance, issue supplemental taxes or reduce spending.

“We’re contemplating our response,” Dunsby said. He said he was writing a response in time to meet the Aug. 16 deadline Barnes imposed. He said he would forward a copy of the letter to The Courier once it is written and sent to the state.

The wording of Malloy’s letter to Barnes deals primarily with municipal aid, saying that “how we fund our single largest expenditure must be on the table.”

“In recent years, I have made it a priority to protect aid to municipalities,” Malloy’s letter reads. “In contrast, we have made drastic changes to how we fund other areas of state government — both in total funding and in our rationale for how limited dollars are allocated. We’ve reduced state services; we’ve cut funding to private providers; we’ve asked state employees to come to the table with concessions; and we’ve raised revenues.

“Throughout all of this, we’ve held town aid harmless. In fact, it could be said that we have sacrificed state services and raised revenues in order to shield town government from facing difficult choices required of state leaders and implementing reforms.”

It is worth noting that Easton, and many other more affluent towns in the state, have seen reductions in town aid in recent years, and town officials consider the unassigned fund balance to be the town safety net.

The purpose of the information-gathering is not explicitly stated, but later the letter does make it clear that Malloy is looking closely at aid to cities and towns and the way it is distributed.

Malloy goes on, “If we fail to recalibrate aid based on shifting local demographics, economies, and need, we risk perpetuating an inequitable distribution of burden among our communities. We risk not investing in the communities that should be our assets in attracting economic development, young professionals, and families.”

Simply, it appears Malloy has asked Barnes to gather information on the financial standing of towns across the state to assess how much aid to send, or not send. The information requested is meant to include historical data and current conditions, and is meant to be made public as well.

Malloy has already put forth an executive order cutting $500 million in education funding across the state, in the event a budget is not in place by Oct. 1, when the first ECS funds are dispersed.

Further, a recent Moody’s report suggested that local government ratings in Connecticut could be impacted in a negative way if the state continues to operate without a budget.

One factor looked at by rating agencies is general fund reserves, and Easton has a policy of reserving enough amount to cover a rainy day.

Last year, the town used $1.2 million from the $5,537,000 undesignated fund balance for fiscal year 2015-16 to cover a shortfall in Easton Board of Education health insurance claims,

A looming budget issue is still teacher pensions, and the efforts of some in the legislature to push as much as $400 million in pension payments onto municipalities.

In addition to being Easton’s first selectman, Dunsby also represents Connecticut’s 135th state House District of Easton, Redding and Weston. He said state legislators have not been given any dates to reserve to come in and vote on a budget, which should have been done months ago.

The coming months look fairly grim.